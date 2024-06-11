AUSSIE teenager Dan Skipwith fired a whirlwind maiden century for Abergavenny 1st XI to inspire them to a 39-run Macey Cup home victory over Newbridge in midweek.
The Queensland U19 player struck his ton off 61 balls, dispatching 11 fours and four sixes, before holing out for exactly 100.
Aber reached 187-5 in their 20 overs, with Owen Harris adding 42 and Alex Holmes 14 not out.
Tight Aber bowling then restricted the visitors to 148-5, Harris, Will Glenn, Rowan Snell and Sam Clarke taking a wicket apiece, with Snell also securing a run-out.
Elsewhere, Monkswood 1st XI monstered basement boys Barry Athletic 2nds by 10 wickets at home on Saturday in South East Wales Division 4.
The visitors were skittled for just 57 in 25 overs, as Haydn Simons took an impressive three wickets for five off eight overs, and Mark Blizzard three for 18 off five.
Adam Malson also took two wickets and Suresh Krishna one.
In reply, Monkswood needed just eight overs to reach 58 without loss as Mark Jones fired an unbeaten 36 and skipper Matthew Malson 15.
The win lifts them to fifth, with Chepstow 2nds away this Saturday (June 15) up next.