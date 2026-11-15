ABERGAVENNY Cricket Club will be strengthened with the signing of Daniel Gray next season in South Wales Premier 2, a 20-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman from Brisbane,
Despite his age, the Australian has lots of experience playing for the likes of South Brisbane District CC (juniors through to First Grade), PINT CC (Darwin, winter 2026), and Wynnum-Manly District CC (2026-27), while his development has been through Roudenko Cricket Academy, Brisbane.
Having worked with the academy for eight years, he now also coaches its junior cricketers.
Dan graduated through the junior ranks at South Brisbane District CC in the Queensland Premier competition and has been part of South’s Third Grade and Second Grade premiership-winning sides.
Unbeaten ton and half centuries land First Grade debut
The 2025-26 season saw him score four half-centuries and an unbeaten century in Second Grade, which earned him a First Grade debut and cap for Souths.
He first played in Darwin in 2023, captaining the touring Upskill Cricket in the Northern Territory Junior Strike League, where he finished as the competition’s top run-scorer.
He went back to the Northern Territory in winter 2026 to keep wicket for PINT CC, then moved to Wynnum-Manly for the 2026-27 Queensland Premier season.
Making a strong start, scoring 94 just recently, he is averaging close to 60 in red-ball cricket so far this season.
He is also pleased to be an ambassador for Hammerhead Sport, a Queensland-based equipment supplier.
Dan has a top score of 124 and his best season as a keeper was 2025-26 for Souths with 40 dismissals (31 catches and nine stumpings) in 22 matches.
Next year will be his first season playing in the UK, and he follows one of his mentors, Brad Murphy, who spent some wonderful times with Abergavenny back in the late 1990s and early 2000s and highly recommended the club.
Dan is excited to experience Welsh conditions and the lifestyle, and to be part of the club, contributing on and off the field, as well as helping out with junior cricket.
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