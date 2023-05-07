IT was more like cricketing weather on Saturday, April 29, as Abergavenny 1st XI won the toss and skipper Will Glenn put visitors Sudbrook in to bat with immediate rewards, with new paceman Alfie Cutmore removing both openers before they had reached 20 runs after just seven overs, reports PAUL SUSSEX.
Greg Shaw and George Lloyd both went for ducks, the former caught by Greg Fury and the latter bowled. And before the 10th over Abergavenny made further inroads, leaving Sudbrook 25-3 in the South East Wales League One clash.
And they never really recovered from 35-6, despite a 74-run stand for the seventh wicket between Scott O’Leary, who scored 47, and skipper Jamie Watkins, who finished 23 not out.
Abergavenny’s bowlers remained on top and Sudbrook were finally all out for 119 in 36 overs, the last three wickets all ducks.
Cutmore took 4-26, James Francis 2-13, Sam Clarke 2-35 and Lewys Wilkes-McCarthy 1-14.
Abergavenny started their reply well and quickly moved to 30-0 off the first five overs before they lost their first wicket when Tom Pipe (12) was bowled.
Veteran slow bowler Dean Wallace did make some inroads into the Abergavenny reply taking four wickets but Tom Norton (31 not out) and Greg Fury (3 not out) saw the hosts home after good contributions from James Francis (32) and Will Glenn (28).
Abergavenny hit their target in just the 23rd over for a second comprehensive victory and 17 points, taking them joint top of the league with Radyr.
The team was Will Glenn (Capt), Tom Pipe, James Francis, Joe Harris, Tom Norton, Owen Harris, Greg Fury (wk), Sam Clarke, Dave Clarke, Alfie Cutmore, and Lewys McCarthy.
The officials for the game were Lawrence Green and Zabair Iqbal.
Meanwhile, Usk CC 1st XI fell to a 29-run loss at home to Dafen Welfare in South Wales Premier League Two.
The hosts made a flying start as they reduced their visitors to 12-4, Freddie Wolfenden dismissing three batsmen without a run between them, the first two in three balls.
But opener Simon Holliday and fifth man Simon Phillips then compiled a 97-run stand to get the innings back on track before the former fell lbw for 50 to Mika Ekstrom (109-5).
Phillips with 65 pushed them past the 150 mark before Wolfenden secured his fifth victim, the batsman holing out to Matt Hancock for 65 (154-7), with Dafen finisihing on 165-7 off their 50 overs. It didn’t look a big target, although opener Elliott Doyle being forced to retire 26 not out was a blow.
The hosts still looked on course at 88-3, before Matt Hancock fell for 16, shortly followed by Ekstrom for 28 (93-5).
Usk steadied to reach 126 without further loss, but then the wheels came off, with the last five wickets falling for 10 runs and the hosts all out for 136 of 46.2 overs.