ABERGAVENNY Cricket Club's youngsters enjoyed plenty of match action last week, reports PAUL SUSSEX.
The U13s hosted Newport U13s in a Premier age-group match, and were set a target of 155-5 off 20 overs.
Edward Loose took 3-3, and there was a wicket each for Beatrice Cundy and Eric Pike.
But Aber struggled to make an impression on the target, despite the best efforts of Maria Sheehan who scored 31 retired not out.
The team was Maria Sheehan, Maddie Powell, Edward Loose (Capt), Eric Pike, Frank Meredith (w/k), Joseph Longcake, Leo Roberts, Harry Brown, Beth Jackson, Sam Wadsworth, Beatrice Cundy and Oliver Hobbs.
Abergavenny U15s hosted Newport U15s, but were without seven of their best players who were playing in a representative game.
The hosts were 44 all out in the 18th over and Newport made it to 45-1 in eight overs in reply.
The U11s visited Glangrwynwy, with the hosts batting first and making 279-7 in 20 overs, before Abergavenny scored 294-3 in their allotment.
The U11A side also hosted Newport U11s, scoring 249-13 in 20 before the visitors scored 374 all out.
Abergavenny Girls' U13s also visited Cowbridge CC for an U13 SEW Hardball Pairs game.
Cowbridge scored 124-3 (net 139), with a wicket each for Maria Sheehan, Beth Jackson and Holly Mathias.
Abergavenny then scored 90-3 (net 105) in reply with Abergavenny's batters Beth Jackson, Holly Mathias, Anwen Williams, Emily Brown, Maddie Powell. Ellie Evans, Maria Sheehan (capt) and Phoebe Jones
Each team commences its innings with a score of 200 runs, with runs deducted from a team’s overall score for each wicket lost.