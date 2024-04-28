ABERGAVENNY Cricket Club members gathered together on the eve of the new season on Friday night to celebrate the life and plant a tree in honour of club stalwart Ray Hamer, who died recently, reports PAUL SUSSEX.
The tree planting in his memory was attended by family and close friends and the celebration of his life saw many of his friends from cricket, golf and Penyfal in attendance.
A number of tributes were made, including a video message from Brad and Kate Murphy who lodged with Ray back in 1997.
Ray served on the club committee for many years and acted as vice-chairman from 2003-2006.
He was elected a vice-president in 2006 and later, in 2010 elevated to a Life Member. Not surprisingly, he was voted ‘Clubman of the Year’ twice, in 1997 and 2001.
Over the decades no one was a more vociferous supporter of the club’s teams than Ray, whether they were doing well or not so well.
Unfortunately, due to his health he was only able to follow the teams last season remotely, with regular updates from his many pals, and he was always at the end of the phone ready for updates.
No one was more delighted than Ray to see the 1st XI reach Premier League Division 2 status and he gained great satisfaction in the successes of some of the club’s junior cricketers. May he RIP.
Unfortunately, the two warm-up games scheduled for Saturday v Malpas and Christ College were lost to the weather.
But on Sunday, Ray would have been delighted at new young Australian recruit Dan Skipwith making his maiden century for the club at home to Moccas in the men’s last warm-up game before league action next Saturday at Cowbridge,
Abergavenny batted first and made 277-7 in their 40 overs, with Dan reaching his ton and retiring unbeaten, backed by Will Eccles with 43, Olly Jones 20, David Clarke 45 retired not out, and Rowan Snell with 24.
Only one of the Moccas team reached double figures as they were then 42 all out with wickets for Snell, Ahmadzai, the Clarke brothers and Konda.
Abergavenny Women entertained Monmouth Women in a Division 1 Area B League game at Crickhowell on Sunday and started off the season with a good win.
The team selected was: Lotte Matthews (Capt), Faith Darby (w/k), Abbey Lewis, Bella Collett, Connie and Nancy Heffaran, Lorraine Wadley, Maria Sheehan, Megan Rowlands and Megan Yeomans..
The game was reduced to 25 overs a side, and Abergavenny made 125-6, with Meg Rowlands firing 31, Maria Sheehan 25 not out and Lorraine Wadley 10 not out.
In reply Monmouth struggled, losing wickets regularly and were restricted to 97-8 in their 25 overs.
Maria Sheehan took 2-18, Abby Lewis 2-8, Megan Rowlands 1-11 and Lotte Matthews 1-16.