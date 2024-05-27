DAVID Clarke took three wickets in his first over and five in all to help propel Abergavenny 1st XI to a 37-run win at Ynysygerwn to stay top of South Wales Premier 2 on Saturday, reports PAUL SUSSEX.
The hosts inserted Aber and had immediate success when Karl Leathley was bowled in the third over for one.
Ryan Avery followed lbw for 16 after some nice shots (31-2) before a half-century partnership between Andrew Jones and Aussie teenager Dan Skipwith took the visitors to 88-2 off 25 overs at drinks.
But Skipwith holed out straight after the break for 22, followed quickly by Jones lbw for a well made 40 (93-4).
There was variable bounce throughout the innings, and Jack Ryan was soon back in the pavilion caught and bowled for four (97-5) before a second 50-partnership between Tom Pipe, who top-scored with 42, and Joe Harris, 13.
Pipe's dismissal made it 147-6, but David Clarke with 11 and Pawan 12 not out helped Aber to 193 before they were all out in the 49th over.
Ryan Sylvester, Alfie Cutmore (formerly Abergavenny) and Cian Davies did the damage.
But cometh the hour, cometh the man, as Clarke for the third week running swept through the top order, taking three wickets in his first over to leave Ynysergerwn 0-3.
A solid partnership followed taking the score to 80, which was 88-4 at drinks.
But Aber restricted Ynysergerwn to just 19 runs in the next nine overs, taking three further wickets, one a spectacular direct hit by Ryan Avery, and skipper Sam Clarke coming to the party with 2-16 in his ten overs (107-7).
And despite some lusty blows by the lower order Ynys were all out for 156 in the 45th over, David Clarke with impressive figures of 5-29 and a wicket each for Avery and Skipwith.
A strong 2nd XI hosted Llandaff 3rds and did a great job posting 236-6 with lots of good contributions.
Nathan Holley with 68, William Eccles 11, Edward Woolcott 20, and Steve Brown 30 gave Aber a good platform before Lloyd Sharp 31 not out, and Matthew Knight with his first half century of the season, 50 not out, added 76 in an unbroken seventh-wicket partnership.
There were a couple of early breakthroughs leaving Llandaff 35-2, but several partnerships saw them to 207-7.
Aber looked poised at 219-9, but in a nailbiting finish, Llandaff squeezed home 238-9 with victory off the last ball of their 40 overs.
Matthew Knight and Lewys Wilkes-McCarthy had wicket braces ,and Geraint Leach, Lloyd Sharp and George Martin St Valery took one apiece.
But the 3rds won by 77 runs at home to Friends Union 3rds, Alex Holmes firing 40 and taking three wickets on his return.
Abergavenny made an impressive 221-4 from 40 overs, with runs for everyone, Chai Sanapala scoring 16 before James Morris with 34 and Holmes put together a partnership of 70 runs for the second wicket.
Young Archie Eccles was out for seven but skipper Stuart Eccles with 34 not out and Mihla Sibanda 72 not out shared an unbroken 106-run partnership.
Friends Union reached 63-1, but then lost wickets regularly and were bowled out in 35 overs for 144.
Holmes took 3-19 plus two catches, Dylan Beaumont-Welsh 1-30, Marc Morgan 2-23, Ryan Pugh 1-30, and Archie Eccles 2-24, with victory taking them top of South East Wales 10.
The 4ths suffered defeat away to Chepstow 3rds however, who reached 247-7 in their 40 overs.
Aber’s successful bowlers were Penihas Konda and Andy Timpson with wicket braces, and Imran Ahmadzai and Muhammad Usama with one apiece.
Aber were then dismissed for 47 in the 22nd over, wth only Manuraj Raju reaching double figures with 16, and last week's bowling hero Paul Waldron being ‘timed out’ before facing a ball.
Fixtures this Saturday (June 1) include – Abergavenny 1sts v Dafarn Welfare, Sudbrook v Abergavenny 2nds, Newport 4ths v Abergavenny 3rds, Abergavenny 4ths v Abercarn.