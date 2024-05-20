ABERGAVENNY 1st XI fell to a six-wicket loss at home to Ynystawe in South Wales Premier Two on Saturday, reports PAUL SUSSEX.
Ynystawe put the hosts in to bat, with Karl Leathley and Greg Fury forming a new opening partnership for the third week running.
The visitors' opening attack included former Glamorgan CCC bowler Lukas Carey, but it was Ceri Durke who claimed Fury for four in his second over.
And that got worse when they lost another two wickets to Carey in the fifth over, Leathley holing out for 14 and Ryan Avery caught for eight, leaving the hosts on 34-3.
That soon became 35-4 when Tom Pipe fell without scoring to a catch off Durke.
And Carey then claimed his third wicket bowling Jack Ryan for a single, leaving Abergavenny on 36-5.
A bowler-friendly wicket coupled with questionable shot selection created a perfect storm.
Aussie teenager Dan Skipwith, who had arrived at the crease in the eighth over as third man, was very watchful and along with Joe Harris set about rebuilding.
They saw off the opening pair and at the 20-over mark had inched to 44-5.
But just after drinks, Skipwith was caught for seven from 61 balls, followed quickly by skipper Sam Clarke for two and Owen Harris for seven.
With 20 overs left Abergavenny were 65-8, which became 75-9 with the fall of David Clarke lbw for seven.
Joe Harris on 18 and new man George Martin St Valery almost took them past three figures, but Harris was given lbw for 30 in the 45th over, leaving them all out for 99.
David Clarke repeated the previous week’s feat by removing both openers in his first and second overs to give Aber a glimpse at 29-2, and went one better taking his third wicket in his third over to make it 37-3.
But although Sam Clarke then broke a 31-run fourth-wicket partnership (68-4), the visitors only needed 32 to win from that point and duly completed the task reaching 100-4 in the 17th over.
David Clarke returned figures of 3-28 and Sam Clarke 1-18.
It was something of a reality check that they will learn from going forward, with Ynysygerwn next up away this Saturday (May 25).
The 2nds were at Upper Rhondda with four changes, but the weather intervened without the match being completed.
Upper Rhondda batted first and reached 149-8, with wickets for Dylan Beaumont-Welsh (3-45), Rowan Snell (1-20), Lloyd Sharp (1-21) and Matthew Knight (3-13) in a good bowling performance.
In reply, Will Eccles continued his good form with 21 not out while Nathan Holley back as an opener scored 10, but they were thwarted from pursuing the run chase by rain on 38-2.
The 2nds picked up 13 points, which leaves them second in South East Wales Six, with Llandaff 3rds at home on Saturday next.
The 3rds travelled to Cefn Forest & Maesycwmmer and won by five wickets.
On a difficult wicket, the hosts were put in and only managed 82-8 in their 40 overs, Evan Jones taking 1-19, Andy Timpson 2-9, Tim Price 1-12, Marc Morgan 3-17 and Adam Eccles 1-13.
Abergavenny’s batters didn't have any real problems despite losing five wickets, Archie Eccles scoring 19, Stuart Eccles 21, Adam Eccles 14, Will Jones 13 not out and Manuraj Raju eight not out, with 82-5 reached in 25 overs.
The win leaves them joint second in SEW 10 with Friends Union at home this weekend.
The 4ths enjoyed their first win at home to Monmouth 2nds, amassing 197-4 before bowling out the visitors for 142.
Young batter Joe Fairbanks fired an unbeaten 82, while bowler Paul Waldron took a superb 6-20.
Skipper Barry French also scored 28, Ioan Parry 45 and Dan Gethings 26 not out to go with his two wickets
They are away to Chepstow 3rds on Saturday.