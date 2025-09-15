ABERGAVENNY CC teenager Tom Norton trapped Pakistan Test captain Shan Masood lbw as he made his competitive debut for Glamorgan CCC in the Metro Bank One-Day Cup in Cardiff against Leicestershire.
The 18-year-old Abergavenny born and bred all-rounder, who came through the town club as a youngster and became a regular in the 1st XI in his early teens, took three wickets and three catches on debut and was presented with his Glamorgan cap by team-mate Billy Root, the brother of England star Joe.
The right-handed batter and seam bowler – who is off to play the winter in Australia next month – made his Glamorgan 2nds debut aged 15 against Gloucestershire at Panteg, while also impressing at age-group cricket for Wales.
In 2023, he acted as 12th man for Glamorgan against Herefordshire at Eastnor, and by making his 1st XI bow for them in a friendly against Wiltshire at Swindon in July 2024, he became at 16 years and 348 days their youngest player since 2007.
Having played his club cricket last season at Usk CC, who he helped to third in the South Wales Premier One League, he returned to Avenue Road this season following his home club's promotion to the top tier.
A member of the Glamorgan Academy, former King Henry VIII student Tom has led the Glamorgan U18 team.
And aged 18 years and 18 days, he was rewarded with his competitive debut for Glamorgan 1sts last month, taking 3-41 in a seven-wicket win.
"It was brilliant, stuff I'd dreamed about for a very long time, so it was a very good day, as I only knew I was playing 15 minutes before the toss," Tom told BBC Wales Sport.
"I was nervous going in to bowl, but once the first one landed I was alright. You just have to enjoy it, and it was pretty special when the umpire's finger went up, a surreal feeling to get him (Masood) out."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.