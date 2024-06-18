ABERGAVENNY U13s B team won by four wickets when they played Newport B away.
Tess Jackson secured a run out and wicket as the hosts were limited to 47-2.
And Beth Jackson with 20 not out and eight from Tess helped them to 48-1 in short order.
But in the Junior Six-a-Side Cricket at Monmouth School, St Fagans Cubs won by eight runs against the U13Bs.
St Fagans scored 43-3, with Beth Jackson taking 1-6 and two run outs.
Aber then replied with 35-3, Tess Jackson starring with the bat with an unbeaten 13.
Team - Maria Sheehan (Capt), Maddie Powell (w/k), Anwen Williams, Beth Jackson, Tess Jackson, Leo Roberts
A very young and inexperienced club XI also played a T20 game with a Penydarren Country XI and lost by 29 runs, their opponents scoring 164 before Abergavenny replied with 135.
Abergavenny U11s A beat Usk by 20 runs at home, firing 142-7 before limiting the visitors to 122-7.
But the U13s A team were squeezed out by two wickets in the Gwent Youth League after scoring 114-5, Newbridge reaching 115-8 in reply.
The U9s made the short trip to Glangrwyney and enjoyed a good game before missing out by 18 runs.
The hosts scored 247-2 for a net Score of 261 before Aber replied with 233-6 for a net 243.