IT may have been a tough season for his home club, but it has proven a fantastic one for Monmouthshire cricket star Ben Kellaway.
The Chepstow CC graduate played a starring role in Glamorgan CCC's One Day Cup final win over Somerset at Trent Bridge last month, taking two vital wickets.
And he's also now been rewarded with the Glamorgan Young Player of the Year Award, alongside the Balconiers' Supporters' 2nd XI Player of the Year honour.
He wasn't the only county player to win an award, with Jack Hope-Bell from Chepstow – who plays for Newport CC and Clifton College – also honoured at the Balconiers' 50th End of Season Dinner at St Helens, scooping the Glamorgan Academy Player of the Season award after a high-scoring summer with the bat.
All-rounder and spin king Ben amazingly took wickets bowling with both left and right hand during Glamorgan's Metro Bank One Day Cup match against Surrey at the end of July.
In doing so, the 20-year-old became the first man to do so in county cricket since Kent's Charles Rowe in 1980.
Glamorgan batter Colin Ingram, who won the county's Player of the Season award after amassing more than 2,000 runs, said at the time: "Ben’s an exciting talent, it’s one for Instagram to get one with the left and one with the right arm off-spin.
"Credit to him, it takes a lot of work and talent.”