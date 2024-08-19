BELLA Collett scored Abergavenny CC’s first century for the women’s team – just a week after team-mates Maria Sheehan and Faith Darby had cracked the first ever half centuries.
She scored 102 in 97 balls before retiring not out away to Monmouth CC Women, superbly supported by Darby with 29 in a second-wicket partnership of 128.
Some cameo batting from Meg Rowlands with 10 not out and Lorraine Wadley with 15 not out then created a new club record of 205 runs in 30 overs.
Bella was also keen to take the new ball and returned figures of 2 for 14 in four overs.
And other excellent contributions with the ball included an impressive 2-7 from Connie Heffaran, and a wicket each for Rowlands, captain Nancy Heffaran, Lorraine Jenkins, and debutant Tyg Cullum.
Monmouth were bowled out for 98, with Abergavenny Women winning by 105 runs to collect a maximum 20 points to sit second in South Wales Women’s Hardball Zone B.
Aber next host leaders Sudbrook in their final game on Sunday, September 8.