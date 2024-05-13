ABERGAVENNY 1st XI travelled to Mumbles on a very hot sunny day, and with the sun-kissed Gower calling as well as a triathlon event taking place, it’s a wonder they arrived on time for their South Wales Premier 2 match, reports PAUL SUSSEX.
Mumbles won the toss and asked Abergavenny to bat first, with the visitors making a decent fist of it, going from 30-1 when Ryan Avery was bowled for 15 to 108-1 at drinks after 25 overs.
Straight after drinks, and straight after opener Will Glenn passed his half century, he was out for 52 (110-2) following an 80-run partnership for the second wicket with Queensland U19 recruit Dan Skipwith.
This soon became 117-3 as Tom Pipe went lbw for six.
Skipwith went on to his maiden league half century and when he holed out for the same 52-run score as Glenn (149-4), last week's heroes Jack Ryan and Joe Harris put a 37-run partnership together to take the score to 186 when the latter was caught for 35 (186-5).
Skipper Sam Clarke added 18, and then Harris marshalled the lower order finishing on 39 not out to ensure a competitive target of 246-8 off 50 overs.
In reply, Mumbles rarely threatened against tight Aber bowling and some sensational catching, in particular from Skipwith, Glenn and Ryan Avery.
At the half-way stage Mumbles were 78-4, and then steadily lost wickets before being all out in the 39th over for 134.
David Clarke bowled an excellent opening spell removing both openers with 2-17 from five overs.
Owen Harris took 3-30, Pawan Nisansala Peiris Lokukankanamage 2-17, Skipwith 1-15, and there was a very impressive 1st XI debut for George Martin St-Valery with 2-11 from five.
As well as his runs, Joe Harris was excellent behind the stumps for Abergavenny.
Head of cricket Gary Thomas was a delighted spectator, and is very positive about the future.
The team were – Sam Clarke (Capt), Will Glenn, Ryan Avery, Dan Skipwith, Tom Pipe, Jack Ryan, Joe Harris (w/k), Owen Harris, David Clarke, Pawan, George Martin St-Valery. Umpires - Clive Medcalf and Darren Reeby.
This Saturday (May 18), the 1st XI play their first league home game against Ynastawe.
The strong 2nd XI, with at least seven players who have played 1st XI cricket, started with an impressive victory over nine-man Pontypridd 2nds at Avenue Road.
Pontypridd were 129 all out in the 39th over, with James Hrastelj taking 2-20, one wicket each for Rowan Snell, Lewys Wilkes-McCarthy and Lloyd Sharp, with the main wicket-taker being Steve Brown with 3-27.
The hosts then reached 132-3 in 27 overs to collect 20 points.
Will Eccles with 52 not out and Edward Woolcott with 28 not out guided them home with good contributions from Nathan Holley (20) and Ellis Jones (26).
At Crickhowell, the 3rds opened their campaign with a win over Great Western, who were asked to bat first and put a respectable total on the board of 181 all out.
Dylan Beaumont Welsh took 2-29, Manuraj Ranu 2-34, Andy Timpson 2-20 and there was one wicket each for Tim Price and Archie Eccles.
In reply, Abergavenny made reasonably light work of reaching 185-5 with five overs to spare.
Evergreen Stuart Eccles matched his son with a well-made 55, supported by Chai Sanapala with 27, a great knock from Mihla Sibanda, who scored 40, and James Morris with 28.
At Llanarth, the 4ths mustered a valiant 139 all out, skipper Barry French scoring 22, Will Jones 13, Muhammad Usama Ali 32, and Jayden Bruton a well-made 15.
Andrew Hilditch and Harrison Griffiths took three wickets apiece, backed by Henry King with a brace.
Llanarth 2nds knocked off the runs for the loss of three wickets, Nick White with an unbeaten 50, backed by Gerry Stentiford with 31, Chris Page 16 and Anthony Norris 13.
There was a wicket each for Evan Jones and Imran Ahmadzai and a run out, as the Aber youngsters showed lots of fight.
This Saturday, the 2nds visit Upper Rhondda, the 3rds travel to Cefn Forest and the 4ths host Monmouth 2nds.