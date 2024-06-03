ABERGAVENNY CC's Women beat Pentyrch Sapphires Women by 80 runs on Sunday to go top of Division 1 Hardball Zone B.
Megan Rowlands fired 29, Nancy Heffaran 28, Lorraine Wadley 20 and Connie Heffaran 13 as Aber reached 126 all out in the 26th over.
The hosts' attack then steam rollered Sapphires in 19 overs for 46, Megan Yeomans taking 5-16-6, Lotte Matthews 2-11-6 and Nancy Heffaran 2-9-4.
Chepstow hosted Aber U15s, who scored 101-5 in 20 overs, Olly Jones retiring 50 not out and Lloyd Sharp hitting 33.
The hosts replied with 102-2 in 16.2 overs to take the win, Joe Fairbank 1-9 and Jayden Bruton 1-7 picking up the wickets.
Abergavenny U13 Girls lost narrowly to Sapphires at Crickhowell, the visitors reaching 247-8 for a net 287 in 16 overs, before the hosts reached 239-8 for a net 279.
Beth Jackson and Maria Sheehan both scored 12, while Beth, Phoebe Jones and Emily Brown took wicket braces.
The U11s hosted Ponthir with the visitors scoring 289-5, for a net 314 in 20 overs. Joshua Whitcomb took 2-19, Beth Jackson 1-3, Ted Jackson 1-0 and Nate Powell 1-8.
Aber then scored 316-5, for a net 341, skipper Ted Jackson with 25 and Isaac Sibanda 10, while there were 77 extras.
But Aber U9s missed out by just 18 runs to Ebbw Vale scoring 229 to the hosts' 247.