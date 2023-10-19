Crickhowell FC won 3-2 at Chepstow outfit Thornwell R&W in Gwent Premier 2 on Saturday, avenging a heavy cup defeat from earlier in the season.
The visitors went in 2-0 up at half-time with goals from Josh Cashell and a full debut goal for new signing Jamie Tester.
Thornwell then fought back to make it 2-2 and started to apply pressure for the winner before a quick counter led to substitute Omar Bojang being brought down in the box in the 80th minute.
Veteran midfielder Darren Harris stepped up to send the goalkeeper the wrong way to make it 3-2 and send Crick away with all three points.
The result sees them in fourth with four wins and two draws from 10 games, already matching last season’s points and goals scored total with half a season remaining.
But bottom side Usk Town were shaded 2-1 at The Island by Trinant in their basement battle and are still looking for a first win after nine games.
Unbeaten North Gwent Premier table-toppers Brynmawr United continued their good run though, with a sixth straight but hard-fought 4-3 win at Fleur de Lys, Kyle Davies and Jamie Love both firing braces. The result leaves them two points clear of Argoed Reform, who are also unbeaten.
Nantyglo 2nds were on the end of a 6-0 home loss to Abertillery Bluebirds Dev though in the NG Reserves League, and stay third from bottom.
Fixtures this Saturday (October 28) include – Nantyglo v Pentwynmawr, Riverside Rovers v Crickhowell, Brynmawr United v Newbridge Town, Pontnewynydd v Forgeside, Crickhowell 2nds v PILCS 2nds, Blaenavon Blues 3rds v Panteg 2nds, Forgeside 2nds v Talgarth Town, Prescoed v Usk Town 2nds, Tredegar Town Dev v Nantyglo 2nds.