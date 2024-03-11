ABERGAVENNY duo Damian Cole and Jamie Vaughan took a comfortable victory on the recent Bovingdon Stages rally, reports PAUL WILLETTS.
Bournemouth & District Car Club's annual asphalt event was held over two days with four tests on the Saturday afternoon followed by a further eight stages on the Sunday.
Right from the off, Abergavenny businessman Cole stamped his authority on the event in the Get Connected Citroën C3 R5, setting the fastest time on all four stages to move out to a 14 second lead over the 2.5 Darrian GTR of Tom Todd at the end of day one.
And Sunday's eight tests gradually saw the Weaver Motorsport prepared Citroën pull away from the Darrian with a string of fastest times.
And although Todd was still within striking distance should anything go wrong for Cole, the latter ultimately prevailed in the end with a 22 second winning margin.
Also in the silverware were another South Wales crew, the awesome Nissan Micra Kit Car of Marcus Padgett from Raglan and Dylan Fowler-Bishop from Gilwern.
The Nigel Ferguson Fabricators machine never missed a beat to take fifth overall with first in class.
Regulations will soon be available for the Pitstop Garage Pengam Dixies Challenge on May 5 organised by Forresters Car Club & Forest of Dean Motor Club.
The Epynt-military range event will offer 40 miles of tarmac action.
For more information on the event, sponsored by Neil Jones of Pitstop Garage Pengam, go to www.dixieschallenge.com