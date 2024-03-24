Brad Cole and his Abergavenny co-driver Jamie Vaughan kicked off there Protyre Asphalt Rally Championship campaign with a solid if not spectacular start on last Saturdays Legend Fires North West Stages.The event was also the opening round of the Probite British Rally Championship So a very high quality field of 130 cars lined up at Myerscough College for two loops of 5 very demanding and challenging stages.Rain, hail ,sleet and wind made tyre choice very difficult.After stage one was cancelled due to an accident they had a puncture on stage two and then another one on the road section to stage three stages four and five were also cancelled to get the event back on track after a demanding morning for the organisers. The weather was still throwing all sorts at crews as they left service for the afternoon loop of stages.On the opening stage the wipers packed up on the 2.5 litre Escort making visibility virtually impossible but despite trying to effect repairs nothing could be done,they also went off into a bank on the final test but they survived to finish 30th overall & 4th in class."It was certainly a frustrating event for us with the puncture on the only stage we did in the morning,then the wipers packed up we could hardly see when it was raining so had to back off, then we hit a bank so all in all not our day but we've got some Championship points on the board so onto the Manx National now in May." Said Vaughan.