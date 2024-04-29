THERE were celebrations at Chepstow Racecourse on Friday (April 26), as Harry Cobden secured the Champion Jump Jockey title with two wins on the county course on the penultimate day of the season, .
Victory on Spring Gale in the 2m 3½f mares' maiden hurdle put him an unbeatable six wins clear of nearest Welsh rival Sean Bowen, before he followed up with a win on Florencethemachine in the 2m 7½f handicap hurdle for good measure.
It was a first championship for Somerset rider Cobden, who follows the likes of eight-time Wye Valley-raised champion Peter Scudamore in claiming the crown.
"Lovely job," 25-year-old Cobden told Sky Sport Racing after victory on Spring Gale.
"Someone asked me earlier on, they said, 'You look like you’re going to win it, how do you feel?' and it's like having a birthday – it feels like something special has happened but it hasn't really sunk in I suppose."
The double marked Cobden's 164th winner of the season, a career-best winning tally which has also seen him surpass £3m in prize-money for the first time.
The Planet Sport ambassador added: “I’m very proud of myself for how the season has gone. It’s every jockey’s dream to win the Champion Jockey title and it’s something you always want on the CV when you retire.”