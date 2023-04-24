Top half Blaenavon Blues picked up three midweek Ardal South East league points to take their season tally to 40 with five games remaining.
The only goal of the game at home to basement boys RTB Ebbw Vale came from Jake Bull in the 11th minute when he picked up a great flick-on from Lloyd Jefferies to power a shot past the visiting keeper.
The visitors were unlucky not to score soon after when the ball bounced off the post back into George Lohfink’s grateful hands in the Blues goal.
The Blues dominated possession in the opening half with Lee Penry pulling the strings in midfield and Jefferies battling for everything up front.
The second half was much the same with the Blues in control but unable to get the second goal.
The RTB keeper pulled off numerous saves to keep the visitors in it, including a top draw effort to deny Matt Burns.
With 15 minutes to go the Blues introduced 17-year-old Mason Brice to the action, and the youngster proved a handful for the Vale defence with two well-struck shots blocked.
The result left Blues in eighth, while local rivals Goytre FC, one place behind in ninth. bounced back from a 2-0 home midweek defeat to table-toppers Risca United with a comprehensive 3-0 Plough Road win over Treowen Stars on Saturday (April 22).
Will Archer broke the deadlock on 32 minutes, and the Penperlleni hosts doubled their lead almost immediately when Goytre were awarded a penalty, hotshot striker Chris Ham dispatching the ball into the net for 2-0.
That was the score at half-time, but it was 3-0 within a minute of the restart as Ross Davies pounced to secure all three points.
The village outfit travel to Blues’ Memorial Ground next Tuesday night (May 2) for a spicy derby. Goytre 2nds also won 1-0 on the road at Croesyceiliog last Wednesday night (April 19) in the FAW South East Reserves League ahead of a trip to face Newport City 2nds on Thursday night (April 27).
Blaenavon Blues 2nds lost 3-1 at home the same night to Cwmbran Celtic 2nds, Bailey Perry with the consolation, but bounced back on Saturday (April 22) with a 3-1 away win over Chepstow Town 2nds, a Ryan Tidball brace and another from Perry securing a fourth win of the season.
Gwent Premier Two outfit Usk Town suffered a 3-0 midweek loss at Pontnewydd United, but stay fourth.
And second to bottom Crickhowell lost 4-2 at third-placed Chepstow outfit Thornell R&W on Saturday, but were delighted to learn last week that they are in fact 22 years older than they thought, extending their history to 145 years.
Research by Dr Ryland Wallace has revealed that the club was actually founded in 1878, not 1900 as previously thought, with the Abergavenny Chronicle carrying a match report of a game with Abergavenny in 1880 shortly after their foundation.
Forgeside also drew 1-1 with visitors Race in a mid-table Gwent Central One clash, while Brynmawr United went fourth in North Gwent Premier on Saturday thanks to a 3-0 home win over Abercarn 2nds.
Fixtures on Saturday (April 29) include– Treowen Stars v Blaenavon Blues, Goytre v RTB Ebbw Vale, Blaenavon Blues 2nds v Tredegar 2nds, Brynmawr United v Twyn y Ffald Blues