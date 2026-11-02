TWO Abergavenny Bowls Club quartets went head to head in the Blaenau Gwent Indoor League.
The team of Steve File, Raj Rajalingam Kidnasamy, Gordon King and Gwyn Jones were playing against Mike McGonagall, Mike Hayward, Stephen Williams and Martin Love.
Mike’s team got of to a good start leading 6-2 after five ends, and still had the advantage at the 10th end leading 10-6.
Over the final five ends it all turned around, with Steve's team winning four of them, scoring 12 shots and taking the game by 18 shots to 11.
Playing on rink 1 were the team of John MacGregor, John Woodier, Ian McCuish and Richard Murray who were facing the team of Bill Thomas.
It didn't go well for the Abergavenny men as they were 11-1 down after five ends.
It continued in the same way for the next five ends and they went 20-2 adrift.
The final four ends didn't offer any respite and the end score was a 24 shots to 3 defeat.
Tight game ends in 11-11 draw
On rink 2, Peter Steed, Paul Jones, Nigel Jewell and Gerald Parry were up against Phil Reed’s team from Crickhowell.
It proved a close game and the teams couldn't be separated, with the final score a draw at 11 shots each.
On Tuesday, John Woodier, Mike Hayward, Richard Richards and Dave Hill were playing against the team of D Foote, and after a good start they were leading 6-3 after five ends and were still in front on the ninth end at 9-6.
Things then turned against them when they lost the next two ends, dropping four shots on each of them, with the last two ends shared with singles, and the final outcome a defeat by 15 shots to 10.
They were followed by Steve File, Raj Rajalingam Kidnasamy, Gordon King and Gwyn Jones, who had a tough job against the RTB Ebbw Vale team of D Baker
The Abergavenny side fell 11-0 behind losing the first five ends and it didn't improve over the rest of the game as they went down to a 23 shots to 4 defeat.
Beaufort blow Aber quartet away
On rink 3, John Vale, John Newell, Jimmy Harris and Mike McGonagall were playing the Beaufort team of N Harris, who proved too strong and went into a 15-2 lead after 10 ends before the Abergavenny men won the last two ends to make the score 17 shots to 5 in favour of Beaufort.
The Ladies were in action later, Lesley Radley, Mary Evans, Mandy Harris and Val Jones losing the first two ends against their opponents, but then winning the next three to lead 5-3.
They then went 7-9 down on the 11th end, but scored four shots on the next end and only conceded a single on the last end to register a win by 11 shots to 10.
Thursday afternoon saw the Ladies in action on rink 3 again. where Lesley Radley, Mary Evans, Sue Williams and Julia Salter were behind for the first 11 ends before drawing level at 7-7 on the 12th.
They then scored four on the next end before conceding two on the last end to come away with an 11 shots to 9 victory.
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