TWO Abergavenny teams played each other in Monday’s Blaenau Gwent Indoor League a week last Monday.

John Woodier, John MacGregor, Richard Murray and Ian McCuish had a poor start against Peter Steed, Tom Cobb, Nigel Jewell and Gerald Parry, trailing 13-0 after four ends.

And the relentless leaders only lost two ends before winning 22-3.

Steve File, Gordon King, Richard Richards and Gwyn Jones took on a team led by Kelvin Anstee and were 8-2 down after seven ends but fought back to 10-8 down with one end remaining.

They then held five shots on the last end only for an excellent bowl to deny them 11-8.

John Vale, Mike McGonagall, Martin Love and Ronnie Harris faced D Mogford’s team, but dropped a maximum eight shots on the fourth end and lost 17-11.

Tuesday’s games had two Abergavenny teams going head to head again – John Newell, Denis McDaid, Richard Richards and Stephen Williams against John MacGregor, Dave Hill, Ian McCuish and Mike Hayward.

Newell’s team led 8-1 lead after five ends, before MacGregor’s side narrowed the score to 12-7 with two threes after 10.

And MacGregor’s team came from a 14-8 deficit over the last four ends to draw 14-14, scoring threes on the final two ends.

Steve File, Raj Rajalingam Kidnasamy, Ian Turner and Gordon King were up against Les Flowers’ team.

A poor first end saw them drop five but they came back to level 6-6 on the fifth end.

And it was very tight before File’s team took the last two ends to win 14-9.

Jimmy Harris, Paul Jones, Gerald Parry and Colin Hughes were playing M Phillips’ team and lost 25-7.

On Wednesday the Abergavenny Mixed team had a good 16-7 win.

The Ladies were in action on Thursday – Jenni MacGregor, Diane Bevan, Maria and Lesley Radley playing against M Smith's team.

They led 9-2 after four ends, 17-6 after eight and ran out 23-9 winners.