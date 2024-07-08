THE week has been very busy for Abergavenny Bowls Club with four league games, reports JOHN WHOMERSLEY.
The first of two ladies matches – a re-arranged game at Beechwood Park – saw them successful on one of two rinks to win the game 45-29.
Jenni Mcgregor’s rink dropped five shots on the first end but thereafter totally outplayed their opponents to win 31-14.
Mary Evans’ rink had a very close game in which the Beechwood rink outscored the Abergavenny rink during the second half to win 15-14.
Next day Abergavenny Ladies welcomed Croesyceiliog to Avenue Road.
Again, they won on one of the two rinks and managed to continue their success, winning 39-31.
Clare Morgan’s rink seized control after the third end, and allowed their opponents to score only seven more shots to win 20-9.
Mary Evans’ rink was outscored during the third quarter, and although they scored eight shots over the final four ends, they were pipped 22-19.
In mid-week the EMBA team hosted Gilwern, winning on two rinks, tieing on another and losing on one, but securing overall victory 79-57.
Winning rinks for Abergavenny were those of Mike Collins and John Vale, 22-7 and 25-15.
The rink of Peter Steed secured a draw scoring one shot on the final end to tie 18-18.
Despite leading with three ends to play, John McGregor’s rink then dropped five shots to lose 17-14.
It was not a good day for the Mixed Team at home to Whitchurch, beaten on two of three rinks to lose out 57-40.
McGregor’s rink was victorious, scoring two shots on the final end to win by 17-16, but Mike Collins and John Vale’s rinks were missed out 20-11 and 20-12 respectively.
Saturday’s two games scheduled for Avenue Road were cancelled after heavy overnight rain.
But the MBA team travelled to Bedwelty Park after their green was passed fit for play, but lost on three of the four rinks to be beaten 86-58.
Abergavenny’s winning rink was John Beaton’s, which scored five shots on the 14th end, which gave them the impetus to secure victory 18-16.
John Vale’s rink held an early lead which was reversed in the second quarter before the Bedwelty Park rink forged ahead to win 21-13.
Gethin Hill’s rink was 12 shots down after eight ends, and eventually lost 26-17.
The first half of the game on John Woodier’s rink was very close, , but in the second half their opponents took control to win 23-10.
This Friday (July 12), Abertillery visit Avenue Road for a Mixed League game.
The MBA team go to Machen on Saturday (July 13), and next day the EMBA team play Caldicot at home.
On Tuesday (July 16), the ladies host Beechwood Park in the league.