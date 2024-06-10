THE ladies of Abergavenny Bowls Club continued their run of undefeated games when Caerleon were the visitors to Avenue Road, reports JOHN WHOMERSLEY.
In a very close game, each team was successful on one rink with the aggregate scores tied at 29 all, for both teams to share the league points on offer.
Abergavenny’s winning rink was that of Mary Evans which held a seven-shot lead with four ends to play and then survived a determined effort from the Caerleon rink, to win 14-13.
The rink of Clare Morgan was ten shots behind after the first five ends. They did well, after their difficult start, to gradually reduce their opponents’ lead before losting out by only one shot, 16-15.
Rhiwbina was the venue for the South Wales Mixed League fixture last Friday.
Unfortunately, Abergavenny lost on all three rinks to lose overall 70-31. Matthew Vale’s rink held a 12-shot lead after seven ends but could then score on one more end only, thus losing 18-15.
The rinks of John McGregor and Mike Collins could never gain control of their games, losing 29-5 and 23-11.
The MBA team had a much better result this week when Llanhilleth visited Avenue Road on Saturday. Although they were defeated narrowly by 78-76, they won on three of the four rinks.
The rink of John Woodier forged ahead over the final six ends, when they scored 11 shots and conceded only one, to win by 24-16.
Matthew Vale’s rink gained control over the second half to win 23-19, and Gethin Hill’s rink overcame a four-shot deficit, scoring seven shots and conceding only one over the final three ends, to win 18-16.
But after gaining four shots on the first end, Jack Vale’s rink could only score on four more ends, losing 27-11.
The GBL team travelled to Ebbw Vale where they won on two of the three rinks to record 54-49 victory over their previously unbeaten opponents RTB.
The rink of John Whomersley held an eight-shot lead after 12 ends but their opponents then managed to draw level over the third quarter of the game.
The Abergavenny rink then regained control to score nine shots over the final four ends to win by 23-14.
Peter Steed’s rink was involved in a very close game, scoring four shots on the final two ends to win 15- 14.
Unfortunately, Mike Powell’s rink could not quite make it a clean sweep, as they conceded seven shots on the final four ends to lose 21-16.
Fixtures this week include a Mixed League game at Blaina on Friday (June 14), followed by an MBA game at Abertillery and a GBL fixture against Beechwood at Avenue Road on Saturday (June 15).
The ladies play a league game against Caldicot at Avenue Road next Tuesday (June 18).