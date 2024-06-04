ABERGAVENNY Bowls Club’s most successful side of the season, the ladies SW&M team, welcomed St Julians to Avenue Road in the league, reports JOHN WHOMERSLEY.
They again proved too strong, winning on both rinks to register a 46-16 victory for maximum points.
Both Abergavenny rinks took control in the middle third of the game, Clare Morgan’s rink winning 24-8, with Mary Evans’ rink running out 22-8 winners.
Another highlight last week was the league victory of the EMBA team at Crickhowell, winning on all four rinks.
Scores were Martin Doughty 21-15, John Woodier 23-11, Robert Poynter 23-16 and John Beaton 34-5.
Abergavenny’s Mixed Team were also hosts to Romilly for a league game, with all three rinks closely contested, but the visitors taking all three to triumph 52-39.
Mike Collins’ rink had a six-shot deficit with six ends left, and came back strongly only to miss out 15-14.
Matthew Vale and Martin Doughty’s rinks both saw Romilly outscore them over the final five ends to lose 18-15 and 18-12 respectively.
And it was not a good weekend for the MBA and GBL teams, who both lost on Saturday.
The MBA team welcomed Blaina in the league, who won on three of the four rinks to triumph 96-63.
The only success for Abergavenny was John Woodier’s rink, which held off a late surge to win 16-15.
Robert Poynter’s rink fought back from a six-shot deficit to level on the penultimate end, but the Blaina rink scored five on the final end to win 21-16.
After holding a one-shot lead with four ends left, Matthew Vale’s rink then conceded eight shots to lose 27-20.
And Gethin Hill’s rink never got into the game after conceding nine shots on the first five ends, losing 33-11.
The GBL side visited Whiteheads in the league, but could win on only one rink, losing 51-39.
Fred Mutimer’s rink was eight shots behind after five ends but drew level with two ends to play.
They then conceded two shots on the penultimate end but scored six shots on the final end to win 19-15.
Dick Richards’ rink held a nine-shot lead on the sixth end but then could score only two more, losing 16-11.
And John Whomersley’s rink dropped 11 shots through the middle third, which led to a 20-9 defeat.
Fixtures include a Mixed League game against Rhiwbina on Friday (June 7), an MBA home game v Llanhilleth and a GBL game at RTB on Saturday, while and the ladies visit Beechwood on Tuesday.