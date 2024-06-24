THE ladies of Abergavenny Bowls Club continued their run of success when Caldicot visited Avenue Road, reports JOHN WHOMERSLEY.
They won on both rinks to win by 33 shots to 27, scoring maximum league points.
The games on both rinks were very close but Clare Morgan’s managed to score five shots over the final three ends to win 17-12.
Mary Evans’ rink was three shots in arrears with six ends to play, but then scored seven shots over the next three ends to build a lead, which saw them to victory by 16 shots to 15.
Unfortunately, it was not such good news for the Mixed League team as they were beaten 69-35 at Troedyrhiw.
The only rink that came close were that of John McGregor, as the fought back from a ten-shot deficit, scoring ten shots over the final five ends to draw 19 all.
Steve File’s rink was two shots behind at halfway but their opponents then pulled away to win 19-9.
Mike Collins’ rink dropped 12 shots over four ends, and never recovered, losing 31-7.
There was a much better performance for the second week running from the MBA team at home to Beaufort In a very closely contested game, which was not decided until the final bowl, as they they managed to secure victory on three rinks to win 86-79.
The rink of Gethin Hill was the last game to finish as they scored eight shots over the tense final three ends to triumph 30-19.
John Beaton’s rink held a six-shot lead but the Beaufort rink then scored six shots to draw level.
However, the Abergavenny rink then scored six shots over the closing five ends to win 22-17.
The game on John Woodier’s rink was closely contested throughout, but they managed to overcome their opponents over the final four ends to win 20-18.
But Robert Pursey’s rink could not quite get on terms with the Beaufort rink and lost 25-14.
The GBL team played a league game at Blaina where they could win on only one rink to lose 64-40.
The only successful rink was John Marsh’s, as they forged ahead in the final quarter to win 16-13.
Dick Richards’ rink had a 17-shot deficit after four ends, and finally lost out 27-11.
Clare Morgan’s rink held a six-shot lead after five ends but this was quickly reversed, as the Blaina rink gained control and went on to win 24-13.
This Saturday (June 29), the MBA team play Ynysddu at home and the GBL team travel to Pontymister Welfare.
On Tuesday (July 2), the ladies welcome Croesyceiliog to Avenue Road for a SW&MLBA game.