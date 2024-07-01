ABERGAVENNY Bowls Club’s ladies team suffered their first defeat for some time at Panteg House, despite winning on one of the two rinks, reports JOHN WHOMERSLEY.
The winning rink for Abergavenny was that of Mary Evans as they overturned a one-shot deficit in the second half of the game, scoring nine shots more conceding only two to win 17-11.
But the rink of Jenni McGregor conceded ten shots on the first four ends, and never recovered, dropping eight shots over the final three ends to lose 26-10, with the overall score 37-27.
On Saturday the men’s MBA team hosted Ynysddu but suffered a reversal in fortune after victories in the last two league games, losing 84-72 despite winning on one rink and drawing on another.
The victorious rink was that of John Vale, which got off to a good start and led by eight shots at the tenth end.
Their opponents reduced this in the second half of the game, but the Abergavenny rink scored two shots on the final end to win 19-127.
Gethin Hill’s rink held a 13-shot lead with six ends to play but the Ynysddu rink then scored heavily to tie the game 22 all.
John Beaton’s rink conceded seven shots over the first three ends, but battled back to lead by three shots by halfway.
Unfortunately, they were then outscored to be defeated 20-19.
John Woodier’s rink was in contention, being only two shots down after 11 ends.
The Ynysddu rink then seized control, outscoring the home rink to win 25-12.
It was a much happier result for the GBL team though when they played a league game at Pontymister Welfare on Saturday, winning on two rinks and tying the third to register a 58-51 victory.
Dick Richards’ rink established an early lead which they consolidated in the third quarter, and although the home rink reduced their arrears over the last two ends, the visitors won 20-14.
The rink of John Whomersley held a six-shot lead after seven ends, but their opponents eventually overtook them to lead by five shots with two ends to play.
The Abergavenny rink then scored two shots on the penultimate end, followed by four shots on the final end to win 20-19.
Fixtures this week include the Mixed Team playing Whitchurch at Avenue Road on Friday (July 5).
On Saturday (July 6) the MBA team travel to Bedwelty Park and their GBL team provide the opposition at Avenue Road, which is also the venue for a re-arranged ladies league game against Chepstow.
They then travel to Garndiffaith on Tuesday (July 9).