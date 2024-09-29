ABERGAVENNY Bowls Club extended their outdoor season to facilitate the Two Wood Pairs competition for The Ernest Holton Trophy, which was cancelled the previous week due to adverse weather conditions, reports JOHN WHOMERSLEY.
Thirty four members joined the competition, with a draw taking place for playing partnerships prior to the start.
All competitors then played in a “round robin” league, ensuring them all of four games on the day.
The winners of each league, David Hill and Sam Vale, Peter Steed and Dick Richards, Mary Evans and Fred Mutimer, and Gwyn Jones and John Whomersley were the successful duos qualifying for the semi-final.
The winners of the first semi-final were Mary Evans and Fred Mutimer who overcame David Hill and Sam Vale.
And they were joined in the final by Peter Steed and Dick Richards who had a comfortable victory over John Whomersley and Gwyn Jones in the other last-four match.
The last outdoor match of the year then proved to be a victory for the most consistent pair of the day, as Mary and Fred then registered a comfortable victory to claim the Ernest Holton Trophy, presented to them by MBA captain Martin Doughty, which officially brought an end to the season.
This week sees the beginning of the indoor bowls season at Blaenau Gwent Indoor Bowls Club in Ebbw Vale.
Abergavenny – one of the oldest bowls clubs in Wales dating right back to 1860 – have several men’s teams entered in leagues on Monday, Tuesday and Thursday.
The ladies will be represented on Tuesday and Thursday afternoon, with a Mixed Team playing on Wednesday evening.
For more information about the club, which is based at Avenue Road, see www.facebook.com/AbergavennyBowlsClub