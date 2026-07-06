GILWERN Bowling Club ladies played their first game for two weeks after several severe weather cancellations.
The lay off did not affect them as they were successful on two rinks and tied the third to beat Merthyr West End by 52 shots to 40 last Thursday afternoon.
Anne Konieczny’s rink made a strong start building a five-shot lead.
Although Merthyr psuhed back, the Gilwern rink reestablished their lead in the final four ends to win 18-10.
Sheila Howells’ rink established a good lead in the first half and won out 17-13 despite their opponents coming back in the last six ends.
Pam Healy’s rink held a five-shot lead with five ends left but was then outscored, and had to settle for a 17-17 draw.
After losing to Caerleon the previous week, Gilwern travelled to table-topping Whiteheads for a Monmouthshire BA game.
On a difficult green they won on two rinks, lost on two but managed to score a narrow 80-77 victory.
Richard Davis’ rink established a nine-shot lead through the third quarter and won 22-16 despite Whiteheads scoring five on the final two ends.
Mike Fulton’s rink was in command from the start and ran out 25-19 winners.
It took Bryant Chivers’ rink five ends to score and never made up this initial deficit, losing 22-16.
Mark Wells’ rink was involved in a close game until they were unable to score for five ends during the third quarter.
However, the final bowl of the final end of the game played by Gilwern skip Mark Wells converted a three-shot deficit into a one-shot lead to confirm overall victory for Gilwern.
Gilwern play a Mixed friendly at Troedyrhiw on Wednesday (July 8) and a ladies league game on Thursday (July 9) at Crickhowell, followed by an evening league game at Beaufort on Tuesday (July 14).
The men’s MBA team visit Garndiffaith on Saturday (July 11).
Gilwern also host a Monmouthshire BA v Bowls Wiltshire friendly on Monday (July 13).
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