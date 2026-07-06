ABERGAVENNY bowlers visited St Julian's in midweek in the South Wales and Monmouthshire Ladies League.
Jenni MacGregor, Sue Jewell, Val Jones and Kath Indge trailed 11-4 after 11 ends, and missed out 13-8.
But Mary Evans, Diane Bevan, Mary Vale and Lesley Radley amassed 14 shots in four ends to go on and win 28-13, with Abergavenny running out 36-26.6 winners overall.
Friday saw Barry Romilly visit Avenue Road in the South Wales Mixed League.
Jenni MacGregor, Tom Cobb, Val Jones and Lesley Radley were neck and neck after seven ends at 5-5 and 13 ends at 9-9.
But Romilly scored one on the penultimate end and then sealed the rink win by scoring six to triumph 16-9.
Peter Steed, Sue Jewell, Gordon King and Mike Hayward scored six on the first end, but Barry drew level at 8-8 on the sixth.
Abergavenny then built a lead of six shots before conceding eight over the 10th and 11th ends to trail 16-14.
The hosts then fought back to lead by one after 14 before Romilly scored two on the last end to win 19-18.
John MacGregor, Mary Evans, Mandy Harris and Denis McDaid were 16-2 down after seven ends and lost 23-6, with the final match score 58-33 to Barry.
The Ladies visited Beechwood on Saturday in the one-rink Mary Wardle League.
Jenni MacGregor, Mary Evans, Lesley Radley and Kath Indge scored a six on the sixth to take the lead, but it was level at the ninth.
Beechwood then won four consecutive ends to go 15-10 ahead, but a really good final end from Abergavenny earned them five shots and the match win 20-17.
The Gwent BL team lost on two rinks and drew on one at Ynysddu on Saturday, missing out 59-42.
Abergavenny’s Monmouthshire BA team also hosted Newport Athletic in Division 4.
Rob Poynter, Steve File, Gordon King and Mike McGonagall got a small advantage on the 11th end by scoring three but were overtaken on the 14th 11-10.
The 16th end proved decisive as Athletic scored five and the final rink score was 20-12.
Mike Collins, Fred Mutimer, Stephen Williams and Paul Jones trailed by three after 13 ends, but then conceded seven ends in a row and lost 25-10.
John MacGregor, Peter Steed, Dave Hill and John Woodier were level at 10-10 after 10 ends, but then dropped a five followed by a four two ends later and finally lost 28-23.
Jack Vale, Rob Pursey, Courtney Hemmings and Denis McDaid got off to a flying start by scoring five on the first end and by the fourth led 8-2.
The following seven ends all went to Newport who took an 11-8 lead on the 11th, but Abergavenny scored another five followed by a three to retake the lead 16-11.
Newport then got a four to reduce the deficit to one, and by the 19th end it was 19-19 before Newport won the 20th scoring a two.
But on the last end and with the last bowl Abergavenny got the two shots required for a 21-21 rink draw.
This week on the Green – Fri 10th. Mixed League v Beaufort at Avenue Road @12:30pm. Sat 11th. MBA away v Beaufort @2:30pm. Sat 11th. Ladies Mary Wardle away v Chepstow @2:30pm. Tues 14th. Ladies League away v Caldicot @2:30.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.