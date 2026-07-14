GILWERN Bowling Club’s ladies welcomed Trelewis last Thursday for a Pen y Glyn league game, but could manage victory on only one of the three rinks, suffering match defeat by 51 shots to 48.
Sheila Howells’ rink were level after ten ends, and then outscored the opposition to win 23-15.
But in a very even contest, Pam Healy’s rink was outscored over the final six ends to lose 16-15.
And after building a four-shot lead, Jill Howells’ rink conceded shots on the next nine ends, leading to a 20-10 defeat.
A Gilwern team also travelled to Troedyrhiw in midweek to play an enjoyable mixed friendly, and although winning on only two rinks, managed to secure a 75-57 victory.
The successful Gilwern rinks were those of Mark Wells and Richard Davis who won 28-6 and 17-16 respectively.
Other rink scores were Brian Edwards 14-18 and Jill Howells 16-17.
On Saturday, Gilwern had a Monmouthshire BA fixture at Garndiffaith, and shared the spoils on the rinks, each team winning two, but lost out 74-61 overall.
Bryant Chivers’ rink was two shots down after ten, but then scored 12 on the next six ends to win 20-13.
Mark Wells’ rink was always in command, scoring points on 13 of the 21 ends to win 21-10.
After dropping six shots on the first five ends, Richard Davis’ rink fought back to draw level after ten ends, but could only score on one more end, leading to a 26-9 loss.
It was a similar story on Mike Axford’s rink, as they conceded 11 shots on the first four ends and lost 25-11.
The ladies Bedwelty Park next Tuesday (July 21), while the men welcome Pontymister Welfare to Common Road for an MBA game on Saturday (July 18).
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