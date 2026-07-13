ABERGAVENNY Bowls Club’s ladies welcomed Beechwood to Avenue Road on a very warm Tuesday afternoon for a South Wales & Monmouthshire Ladies League game.
Due to the high temperatures only 15 ends would be played.
And Mary Evans, Mary Vale, Lesley Radley and Sue Williams’ rink faced just three Beechwood Ladies and won out 25-4.
The rink of Sue Pritchard, Sue Jewell, Val Jones and Kath Indge led 7-1 after four ends and 15-4 after 12 before winning 18-6, with the final match score Abergavenny 43 Beechwood 10.
On Friday, Abergavenny hosted Beaufort in the South Wales Mixed League at Avenue Road, again on a hot afternoon with plenty of drinks breaks and and reduced to 15 ends.
Mike Hayward, Denis McDaid, Mary Vale and Mandy Harris got off to a better start leading 7-3 after five ends.
But Beaufort fought back to lead 9-6 after 10 ends and went on to win 15-7.
Mary Evans, Tom Cobb, Cath Badham and Stephen Williams won the first two ends but were trailing 12-3 after 10 ends and lost out 18-8.
Peter Steed, Sue Jewell, Val Jones and Andy Brown were 4-4 after four ends, 11-10 up after nine, 14-11 down after 11, and 15-15 after 14, before Beaufort scored a single on the final end to take the rink 16-15.
The final match score was Abergavenny 30 Beaufort 49.
The Ladies had a Mary Wardle League game away against Chepstow on Saturday and lost the first eight ends to trail 26-0.
They picked up seven shots over the next three ends, a single on the 13th and a two on the 16th followed by a three on the 17th, but lost 31-13.
At Beaufort on Saturday in a Monmoutshire BA Division 4 match, the rink of Rob Pursey, Peter Steed, Courtney Hemmings and Denis McDaid trailed 20-0 after eight ends, and lost out 40-9.
John Woodier, Dave Hill, Ron Harris and Ian McCuish kept it tight for the first five ends being one behind 5-4.
Beaufort then surged out to lead 29-8 after 14 ends and ran away with it 41-13.
Rob Poynter, Steve File, Gordon King and Mike McGonagall had a good battle and Beaufort just had the upper hand after seven ends leading 8-5.
Abergavenny kept in contention and were only one behind at 14-13 after 14 ends, but the final seven ends saw Beaufort move away and win the rink 24-18.
The rink of Mike Collins, Fred Mutimer, Mike Hayward and Tom Cobb lost the first three ends but kept in contention at 5-3 down after seven ends.
Abergavenny then started to take control and after the 14th end were leading 10-8.
And with a good finish winning the last five ends, the visitors won the rink with a score of 16-10.2.
Beaufort won overall 115.2-56.
The week ahead on the Green – Wednesday 15th. Mixed Friendly away v Bailey Park @6:00pm; Thursday 16th. Ladies League v Caerleon at Avenue Road @2:30pm; Friday 17th. Mixed League v Blaina at Avenue Road @12:30pm; Saturday 18th. MBA away v Abercarn @2:30pm; Saturday 18th. GBL away v Cwmbran Park @2:30pm; Sunday 19th. Mixed Friendly v St Martins, Hereford at Avenue Road @2:00pm; Tuesday 21st. Ladies League v Chepstow at Avenue Road @2:30pm.
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