THERE was a better result for Abergavenny’s MBA team when Abertillery visited Avenue Road on Saturday, reports JOHN WHOMERSLEY.
The hosts won on two rinks, lost on two, but managed to win overall 87 shots to 68, scoring ten much needed league points.
Matthew Vale’s rink outplayed their opponents from the start, scoring heavily through the third quarter to win 35-7.
It was a much closer game on John Vale’s rink, where although they scored on 14 of the 21 ends, they prevailed by just 18 shots to 17.
Gethin Hill’s rink were tied on the penultimate end, but their opponents then scored two shots on the last end to win 21-19..
And on John Beaton’s rink where the scores were level after eight ends, the opposition’s rink then took a ten-shot lead over the next five ends to secure a 23-15 win.
It was also a good win for Abergavenny’s EMBA team when they played at Monmouth, winning on two of the three rinks to triumph 60-37.
The rinks of Bryant Chivers and John Woodier had comprehensive 27-5 and 23-9 wins, but the rink of Mike Collins could not match their teammates and went down 23-10.
It proved a difficult day for the GBL team at Abercarn on Saturday, losing on all three rinks to go down 83-36.
The only rink to come close was that of David Hill who only lost 22-17 despite conceding ten shots on two ends,.
The other two rinks of John Newell and John Whomersley never got into the game as they were defeated 26-8 and 35-11.
It was a much better result for Abergavenny BC’s ladies though, as they got back to winning ways at Caerleon.
Both rinks were successful, winning the game 45-23.
Clare Morgan’s rink never looked in difficulty after building an 11-shot lead over the first four ends, running out 26-13 winners.
Mary Evans’ rink forged ahead during the middle third of their game, and although they conceded five shots towards the end, they confirmed victory by scoring three shots on the last end to win 19-10.
The ladies have two fixtures this week – away at Garndiffaith in a re-arranged game on Thursday (August 15), and away to Caldicot next Tuesday (August 20).
The GBL team play a re-arranged game at home against Bedwelty Park on Thursday and then welcome RTB Ebbw Vale to Avenue Road on Saturday (August 17), when the MBA team travel to Ynysddu.