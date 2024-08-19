ABERGAVENNY Bowls Club’s MBA team travelled to promotion-chasing Ynysddu on Saturday to play their penultimate league game, reports JOHN WHOMERSLEY.
Although defeated on all four rinks, it was a good team performance by the visitors, who made their opponents fight for every point and went down by narrow margins on three rinks to lose 95-81.
Matthew Vale’s rink scored heavily through the third quarter to lead by three, but the Ynysddu rink then levelled on the penultimate end before scoring two shots to win 24- 22.
Gethin Hill’s rink was involved in a high scoring game, which they led after 11 ends but then conceded shots in the third quarter to fall behind.
They reduced the deficit over the final two ends, going down by just three shots 27-24.
John Vale’s rink traded the lead for three-quarters of the game and led by two shots after 14 ends.
They then conceded eight to fall six behind, but reduced their deficit over the last two ends in losing 24-21.
John Woodier’s rink started well, but trailed by nine shots with seven ends to play before reducing the deficit to 20-14.
The GBL team welcomed RTB Ebbw Vale to Avenue Road for a league game, but were defeated on two of the three rinks to lose 62-50.
The Abergavenny winning rink of David Hill were four shots behind after ten ends, but turned the game around, only letting their opponents score three shots in the second half to win 22-14.
The other home rinks were in contention after two-thirds of the game, but the RTB rinks then outscored them over the final third, with rink scores of Dick Richards 15-26 and John Newell 13-22.
The ladies of Abergavenny BC suffered a surprise defeat when they played Beechwood Park.
Both teams won on one rink but it was Beechwood Yellows who scored overall victory 32-29.
Clare Morgan’s rink built a good lead over the first 11 ends, and despite a determined effort by their opponents, the Aber rink managed to secure victory 17-14.
But Mary Evans’ rink went behind on the seventh end and were always battling to reduce the deficit from that point, eventually losing 18-12.
The Mixed League play-off semi-finals are at Avenue Road this Friday (August 23) from 12.30pm, featuring Whitchurch, Beaufort, Abertillery and Guest Memorial.
The following day (Saturday, August 24), Abergavenny play their final MBA game of the season at Beaufort and the GBL team travel to Beechwood Park.
On Sunday (August 25, 2pm) Avenue Road will host a game celebrating the year of office for club member Gethin Hill as MBA President, between an MBA President’s team and an East Monmouthshire Bowling Association team.