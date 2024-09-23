FRIDAY the 13th dawned clear and sunny at Gilwern Bowls Club at the annual championship finals, but any fears of the inauspicious date disappeared as the weather stayed fine.
Karen Fulton took on Jill Howells in the Ladies Singles, and advantage ebbed and flowed – then it only flowed one way, as Jill took control, bowling long jacks, tight lines, end after end to take the victory.
Meanwhile, the novice final saw Gwen Axford take on Richard Davis, with the latter relentless with the same long jack tactics as he eased to the title.
The Men’s Singles saw Mark Wells against Kevin Gregory Davies.
Both excellent tacticians – long jacks, short, mid length – they tried them all. It was like watching Russell Crowe in Gladiator, only without the blood, but Mark ultimately got the thumbs up to claim the trophy.
The Triples saw Karen Fulton, Tom Bowen and Alwyn Davies against Bonnie Bowhay, Mike Fulton and Byron Jones.
Alwyn has twice the experience of the other five combined, but his team’s patience and planning was not enough to overcome the energy and exuberance of their opponents.
Day Two on Saturday saw Gwen Axford and Karen Fulton in the Ladies’ Pairs against Sheila Howells and Bonnie Bowhay, and the latter prevailed after a tough match.
The Men’s Pairs pitted Mike Fulton and novice Byron Jones against Kevin Gregory Davies and Richard Davis, and the former gave the favourites a fright before the latter took control.
Gwen Axford and Brian Edwards played Karen Fulton and Davies in the Mixed Pairs, where Karen finally had her win.
And winning partner Davies then lined up for the Champion of Champions, against Ladies Singles winner Sheila.
Sheila started brightly, but Kevin dug deep into his reserves of stamina, and luck, to prevail.