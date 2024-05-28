ABERGAVENNY Bowls Club had just the one league fixture last week, a GBL game against Abercarn at Avenue Road on Saturday (May 25), reports JOHN WHOMERSLEY.
The home team won on one rink only, but such was the margin of victory, it enabled them to claim the overall victory by 60 shots to 56.
The successful Abergavenny rink was that of John Woodier.
The game was even for the first ten ends but the home rink then seized total control, scoring 24 shots, and conceding only four, to win by a commanding 32 shots to 15.
John McGregor’s rink was involved in a close tussle throughout the afternoon, but in a nail biting finish their opponents managed to secure victory on the last end, winning by 18 shots to 17.
John Whomersley’s rink was level at six all after the first seven ends.
However, they then managed to concede 14 shots without reply over the middle third of the game, which unfortunately led to defeat by 23 shots to 11.
As there was no MBA game over the Bank Holiday weekend, Abergavenny Bowls Club arranged a friendly fixture with Crosskeys.
Although losing on all three rinks to suffer defeat by 65 shots to 45, a thoroughly enjoyable afternoon was enjoyed by all.
Fred Mutimer’s rink was edged 15-12, Peter Steed’s lost out by a score of 24-18 and Mary Evans’ by 26-15.
It is hoped that this fixture can be repeated later in the season.
Last Thursday (May 23), for the first time in in many years, the club hosted a county game when Monmouthshire Bowling Association played a friendly against Bowls Herefordshire at Avenue Road.
The home team managed to win on five of the six rinks to secure a comfortable victory.
Several club members played in the county game, including club chairman and Monmouthshire president Gethin Hill, alongside Matthew Vale, Robert Pursey, Ian McCuish, John Whomersley and Steve File.
Fixtures in the coming week include an EMBA game at Crickhowell on Wednesday (May 29) at 6pm.
On Friday (May 31), Romilly visit Avenue Road for a Mixed League game.
And this is followed on Saturday (June 1) by an MBA game against Blaina at home and a GBL fixture at Whiteheads on the same day.
The ladies also play a league game against Caerleon at home on Tuesday (June 4).