EACH of the Blaenau Gwent Bowls Centre’s three rinks had an Abergavenny team playing at the start of the week’s indoor programme.
Jimmy Harris, Tom Cobb, Nigel Jewell and Paul Jones won two of the first five ends against AR Jones’ team, but were beaten 22-5.
Steve File, Peter Beynon, Gwyn Jones and Martin Love trailed 13-2 to Dave Mogford’s team after just five ends and lost 18-8.
John MacGregor, John Woodier, Ian McCuish and Mike Hayward took on Phil Reed’s Crickhowell team and fared slightly better losing 16-9.
In the next session, John Vale, Dave Hill, Ronnie Harris and Steve Williams took on Andy Coffey’s team and missed out 18-8.
Next day, Steve File, Raj Rajalingam Kidnasamy, Gordon King and Gwyn Jones played a Bedwellty team, where they trailed 4-3 after five ends,10-4 after 10 and lost 15-5.
John Vale, John Newell, Stephen Williams and Denis McDaid took on Dai Foote’s team and were in touch at 11-8 down after 10, but lost 18-10.
With two Abergavenny teams facing each other next, hopefully there would be a winner.
Jimmy Harris, Tom Cobb, Gerald Parry and Colin Hughes took on John MacGregor, Mike Hayward, Richard Richards and Ian McCuish, and the former took an early nine-shot lead before triumphing16-5.
Ladies turn on the class to win 20-5
On Tuesday afternoon, it was the Ladies turn, with Jenni MacGregor, Mary Evans, Val Jones and Julia Salter in action.
An excellent start gave them a 10-1 lead after five ends and they ran out 20-5 winners.
On Wednesday evening, Jenni MacGregor, Lesley Radley, John MacGregor and Colin Hughes were 4-4 at the fifth end in their mixed game, and 8-4 down after seven, before a six, a single and a two put them in front 13-8.
Their opponents then levelled before the final end saw Jenni's team score three to win 16-13.
On Thursday, Mary Evans, Mary Vale, Sue Williams and Julia Salter were up again, but trailed 9-1 after five ends and lost 18-6.
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