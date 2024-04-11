Recent enhancements to the clubhouse surroundings, including improved visibility of the green and outdoor seating, provide an inviting space for members and spectators alike to enjoy the game. Club spokesperson Gwen Axford said: “Gratitude is extended to supporters such as Sport Wales Be Active Fund and the Village Tote, whose generous contributions, including a £500 donation, have bolstered the club’s efforts in maintaining the green and expanding outreach programs for both youth and seniors in the community. “With a bustling fixture list for both men’s and ladies’ sections, the season promises excitement and camaraderie.”