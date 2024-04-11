AS spring breathes new life, the signs of the season are everywhere – snowdrops, crocuses, and daffodils paint the landscape with vibrant hues.
Even the grass at Gilwern Bowling Club is responding to the warming touch of sunshine, just in time for the club’s 30th lawn bowling season. Winter has been a time of nurturing for the green, with meticulous care including dressing, feeding, and hollow tining.
The result is a lush carpet ready to welcome bowlers old and new. Indoor bowling has kept spirits high during the quieter months, complemented by a variety of community events at the club house adjacent to Gilwern Community Centre – from quizzes and bingo to festive gatherings and themed nights like Burns Night. At the heart of Gilwern Bowling Club are its members, the driving force behind its success since its establishment in 1994.
Despite humble beginnings and the inevitable challenges over the years, the club is flourishing as it enters its fourth decade.
Recent enhancements to the clubhouse surroundings, including improved visibility of the green and outdoor seating, provide an inviting space for members and spectators alike to enjoy the game. Club spokesperson Gwen Axford said: “Gratitude is extended to supporters such as Sport Wales Be Active Fund and the Village Tote, whose generous contributions, including a £500 donation, have bolstered the club’s efforts in maintaining the green and expanding outreach programs for both youth and seniors in the community. “With a bustling fixture list for both men’s and ladies’ sections, the season promises excitement and camaraderie.”
Recognising the demands of modern life, the club offers opportunities for working individuals to participate, learn, and engage in league matches.
The men’s team competes on Saturday afternoons, while the women’s team recently joined an evening league, playing on both Tuesday evenings and Thursday afternoons. Gilwern Bowling Club is marking the start of its 30th season with an Open Day on Saturday (April 13), where coaches will be on hand to guide newcomers through the basics.
Refreshments will be served, and the bar will be open, with hopes for fair weather to add to the festivities.
For further details please contact club secretary via [email protected], call 07966 013826 or see the club’s Facebook page.