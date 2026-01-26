THE chair of the new Gwent Sport Partnership says opportunities to get people moving more must be grasped to help transform health and wellbeing.
Chepstow-raised Kevin Bounds, who lives in Shirenewton, says: “The Gwent Sport Partnership has been created to overcome the stubborn inequalities in those that take part in sport and physical activity.
“By making decisions as a region, we can create a Gwent where everyone can have a lifelong enjoyment of sport.
”The ambition is to use physical activity and community sport to improve health and wellbeing across the region. Not only do we have an opportunity to transform lives but we can also ease pressure on public services.”
Kevin moved back to Monmouthshire after working in London at CEO, CFO, consultant and non-executive director levels for organisations like JP Morgan, NatWest, Nationwide and KPMG as well as running his own consultancy.
Passionate about health and reducing inequalities through activity, he was also treasurer and trustee of the International Longevity Centre UK, the demographic change think tank.
He also founded Fit for Better Living Limited, providing one-to-one fitness training for older people, and is also trustee and treasurer of Good Gym, a UK-wide charity encouraging people to combine running, walking and cycling with community good deeds.
“We face difficult issues such as childhood obesity, poor mental health, and an ageing population with increased care needs,” he says.
“This has a huge impact on public health and care budgets. We need to do everything we can to prevent these issues, providing accessible and affordable opportunities, so that people across Gwent enjoy moving more often.
“There are persistent inequalities within and between the different local authorities, so the Gwent Sports Partnership will aim to bring organisations and individuals together to identify those communities in most need of intervention.”
Initiated by Sport Wales, sports partnerships help change the way sport and physical activity are planned for communities.
The GSP covers Monmouthshire, Newport, Caerphilly, Blaenau Gwent and Torfaen.
