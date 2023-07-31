Abergavenny made the trip down the M4 to Cardiff on Saturday to open their JD Cymru South league campaign at their compact Cwrt-yr-Ala Stadium in Ely, reports NIGEL JEWELL.
Caerau were formed in 1955 and rose up through the leagues to play at this level until 2020 when they were relegated.
Last season they won the Ardal South West League to return to the higher level and were on a 17-match unbeaten league run going back to January, having also signed 11 players in closed season, which is the joint busiest in the league’s transfer market.
With a number of players still unavailable, Pennies manager Nicky Morgan named the following team: Cameron Clarke (g), Ben Watkins, Dinham, Jac Evans (c), George Clarke, Luke Williams, Lewis Ellaway, Nathan Davies, Corey Paton, Rhys Thomas and Rhys Schwank.Substitutes: Gareth Wesson, Alex Holmes, Jack Sage, Ethan Barker, Mackenzie Thompson and Zack Duke.
Abergavenny kicked off against the stiff breeze and Schwank turned inside with the ball for an early run at the home defence.
Ely started to build up play down their left through impressive left winger Liam Bishop who was a thorn in the Pennies defence all afternoon.
Dinham recovered well to block a promising move before Cameron Clarke spread himself to block Bishop’s shot.
In the 16th minute Schwank wriggled free onto the left and made a great 40-yard run, beating his marker before squaring to Corey Paton who missed the target.
Caerau somehow missed a good chance at the back post before taking the lead in the 32nd minute when James Williams headed in a Bishop corner.
The young home side proved to be a very good footballing team as they opened up Town’s defence again without extending their lead.
Town made a couple of changes at half-time as they looked to get back into the game but were hit in the 52nd minute when a cross from Hywel Davies on the right was dummied in the middle for Clayton Farrah to drive into the net.
Schwank then again wriggled away from his close marker but shot past the near post, before Clarke made a very good save at the other end and also managed to palm the ball away to prevent a follow up.
But in the 71st minute a penalty was awarded after a foul which Caerau captain Jack Ashford hit high into the net for 3-0.
And in the 80th minute Town lost the ball outside the penalty area and the home team drove forward with Adam Coomer striking a left foot shot into the net.
Manager Nicky Morgan said: “Tough day in the capital. We came up short in all areas against a young, fit and talented Caeray Ely team.
“Outworked and outplayed in all areas. Not the start of the new campaign we wanted but with six players missing due to work commitments and holidays we will definitely bounce back stronger with three home games to come at Pen-y-Pound.”
Not an ideal start, but Town have a break now until next Tuesday (August 8) when they host Llanwit Major in front of their home support with a 7.30pm kick off
It was Welsh Cup first quaifying round action for the two local Ardal South East teams Blaenavon Blues and Goytre, but neither were able to progress.
Jake Bull put the Blues 1-0 up at Cwmbran Town after the break, but the hosts hit back to level and then lead 2-1 through a 25-yard volley from Josh Brown on 77 minutes.
Mike Baugh then levelled again from the spot almost on time and penalties were beckoning, before the Crows got the winner moments later in added time, Mark Chircop heading home for 3-2.
Goytre also went out, 1-0 at home to Newport City, who visit Blues in the first league game of the season on Saturday (August 5), kick-off 2.30pm.
The Plough Road village outfit kick-off their own league campaign the night before at home to Tredegar Town, kick-off 7.30pm.