ABERGAVENNY Town’s hopes of taking flight with a JD Welsh Cup run were brought down to earth by Cardiff Airport FC on Friday night under the lights at Pen Y Pound.
Still with just the one win in nine games in the JD Cymru South League, the Pennies had hopes of seeing off the South Wales Alliance visitors in the second round.
But Airport, backed by two coach loads of supporters, secured a convincing 3-1 win to put Aber out.
Curtis Scotto opened the scoring after 10 mins and despite Abergavenny equalising four minutes after the break through Rhys Schwank, two goals in two minutes did for the Pennies, the first a Scotto penalty on 64 minutes, the second from Jack Davies.
Aber must now try and get on a roll in the league though, starting with a tough trip to Port Talbot side Goytre United this Friday (October 20), kick-off 7.30pm.
Aber’s near neighbours with the same name - Goytre FC - have been riding high in the Ardal South East League and went in to their Friday night fixture at home to Newport City in second.
But they were brought right back down to earth by the mid-table Steelmen, walloped 5-0 after going down to ten men early in the second half.
City made a flying start, Rhyse Hudson scoring on six minutes after some good work from a quick free-kick, and they then got a second with a penalty on 20 minutes, Matt Green firing home.
And any hopes that Goytre might get back into it disappeared with a second yellow card for Marcus Jones on 52 minutes.
The visitors added a third 10 minutes later through new signing Cole Jarvis, followed by goals for Kofi Rowe on 70 minutes and Frederick Stevens on 80 minutes.
The result saw Caldicot Town leapfrog Goytre on goal difference into second, while city climbed to sixth.
Saturday also proved no better for fellow Ardal outfit Blaenavon Blues, who were blitzed 4-0 at Lliswerry.
The Lizards broke the deadlock just before the break (43), and then piled on the agony in the second half with goals on 66 minutes, 82 minutes and 89 minutes.
It didn’t get any better for Goytre’s 2nds the same day, like their 1st XI beaten 5-0 at home to Undy 2nds in the FAW Cymru Reserves League.
Elsewhere, Nantyglo beat Graig Villa Dino 4-3 at home in Gwent Premier One, but Crickhowell were hit by a magnificent seven at home to Marshfield in GP2, only scoring the one in reply.
Bottom side Usk Town secured their first point though, with a 2-2 draw away to fellow basement side Oak FC.
Their 2nds also managed a 2-2 draw away to Blaenavon Blues 3rds in Gwent Central 2, the latter’s goals coming via an own goal and Ryan Tidball.
And Forgeside 2nds climbed off the bottom with a 5-2 first win of the season over Panteg 2nds at their Govilon ground, Tyler Harris scoring a sweet left footer from 30 yards into the top corner to open the scoring, and Calum Burns, Harris again, Chris Melia and Josh Jones adding more goals.
North Gwent Premier leaders Brynmawr United won a 12-goal fest 8-4 at home to Ashvale after going 3-1 down, James Watkins blasting four, Liam Davies bagging a brace, and solo efforts from Robert McKenzie and Jamie Love.
Fixtures this Saturday (October 21) include - Blaenavon Blues v Hay St Marys, Chepstow Town v Goytre, Abercarn United 2nds v Goytre 2nds, Abergavenny Town 2nds v Cwmbran Celtic 2nds, Clydach Wasps v Abertillery Excelsiors, Graig Villa Dino v Mardy, Ynysddu Welfare v Nantyglo, Thornwell R&W v Crickhowell, Usk Town v Trinant, Fleur de Lys v Brynmawr United, Crickhowell 2nds v Race, Fairfield United v Clydach Wasps 2nds, Mardy 2nds v Forgeside.