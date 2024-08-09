ABERGAVENY CC's Women missed out by just one wicket in a tight Division One Zone B hardball match away to Sapphires at Pentyrch, reports PAUL SUSSEX.
Losing the toss, the visitors batted first and were 129 all out in the 10-aside game, Connie Heffaran top-scoring with 31 runs, backed by skipper Lotte Matthews with 17, Rosie Thomas 16 and Megan Rowlands 12.
Abergavenny then bowled and fielded well with Lorraine Wadley holding three fantastic catches and Rowlands taking four wickets for 27.
Matthews also secured a wicket brace and Nancy Heffaran one, but despite a great effort from all the team, Sapphires reached 127-8 in the 21st over to claim the win.
The result leaves Abergavenny fifth, with Panteg CC Women at home next this Sunday (August 11).
They welcome new players and get together for training on a Friday Night at Avenue Road.
Abergavenny U13s beat Cowbridge the same day (Sunday, August 4) in two back-to-back games at home, by nine and eight wickets.
Openers Maria Sheehan and Frank Meredith both scored 50 retired not out as they reached 156-1 off 20 overs before the visitors were restricted to 87-4, Oliver Hobbs taking two wickets and Cohen Purnell and Brinley Meredith one apiece.
In the second game, Aber scored 179-2 off 20 overs, Ted Jackson firing 51 retired not out backed by skipper Eric Pike with 44, Maddie Powell with 20 not out and Beth Jackson 12 not out.
The attack then skittled the Cowbridge batting for 74 in 18.4 overs, Hobbs with three wickets, Sheehan two and one apiece for Powell, Jackson, Beatrice Cundy and Leo Roberts.
On Tuesday (August 6), they also beat Llanarth by 38 runs at home, Sheehan scoring 30 and Cundy 20 in their 106-4 off 20 overs, before restricting the visitors to 68-6, Purnell, Maddie Powell, Nate Powell, Elis Jones and Anwen Williams sharing the wickets and Beth Jackson securing a run out.