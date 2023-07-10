ABERGAVENNY Town kicked-off their preparations for the upcoming JD Cymru South campaign with a narrow 3-2 defeat at Chepstow Town last week ahead of their family fun day tomorrow (Saturday, July 15), reports STUART TOWNSEND.
The visitors opened the scoring when Nathan Davies forced the ball home from a corner before new signing Paolo Marenghi, who has joined from league rivals Llantwit Major and previously appeared in the colours of Monmouth Town, doubled the advantage after the Chepstow defence failed to clear another corner.
But the Larkfield Park men halved the deficit before the interval and were back on level terms from the penalty spot in the early stages of the second-half.
It appeared that the Monmouthshire rivals would have to share the spoils as the clocked ticked down, but the Ardal South East Jockeys secured a winning goal in the final minute of the match.
Abergavenny suffered further disappointment last Saturday when a pre-match downpour at Alyn Park meant their pre-season fixture away to JD Cymru North opponents Mold Alex was postponed at late notice as the playing surface was deemed unplayable.
But they bounced back on Tuesday night with a 2-0 home win over Cwmbran Town, and visit Undy Town tonight (July 14), kick-off 6.30pm.
Tomorrow (Saturday, July 15) sees the club’s family fun day at Pen Y Pound, with lots of children’s activities, a bouncy castle, football games, races and activities, raffles, a bar, burger van and snacks, plus live music from 6pm.
Entry is free and the day, sponsored by Seren Care, begins at 1pm.
After that, the club continues its build up to the new season with a home friendly with Lliswerry next Tuesday (July 18), kick-off 7pm, followed on Friday (July 21) with another home clash with Briton Ferry, kick-off 7.30pm.
The final warm-up match is Saturday, July 29, away to Caerau Ely, kick-off 2.30pm.
Meanwhile, the Pennies have announced two new additions to their backroom team, with former Abergavenny Town Women FC manager Josh Anderson made Head of Coaching and Brandon Simpson made Senior Development Coach, having worked recently with Taffs Well Academy.
You can find out more about the appointments on the club’s YouTube channel.
Meanwhile, Ardal South East neighbours Blaenavon Blues continued their pre-season with a hard-earned 2-1 win at Hereford Lads Club on Saturday.
They were due to host New Inn last night (Tuesday, July 11), before hosting Cwmbran Celtic this Saturday (July 15).
Saturday, July 22, sees them host Pontyclun, followed by a clash with Clydach Wasps on Tuesday night, July 25, venue to be confirmed.
Meanwhile, fellow Ardal outfit Goytre warmed up for the new season with a 2-2 draw at Carmarthen Wanderers.