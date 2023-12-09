ABERGAVENNY Squash A team narrowly lost their crucial relegation battle with Cowbridge A 3-2, reports MIKE LOGAN.

They needed a win to move out of the drop zone, and travelled to the Vale of Glamorgan feeling confident after last week’s victory.

Steve Williams put Abergavenny ahead with a 3-1 win before Ellis Lawrence lost a close match 3-1.

Chris Hill and John Procter then both lost in straight sets to make it 3-1 to the hosts before fifth man Tej Saran Singh won 3-0.

This result means that Abergavenny need a convincing win against Llantrisant in their final match, and need Cowbridge to lose heavily in their final match.

Abergavenny B continued their winning run however, with a 3-2 win over Caldicot A. Mitchell Lawrence and Mike Logan both won in straight sets, while Carl Whiteman and Chris Owen both lost 3-0.

Gareth Richards then won the deciding match 3-1. Abergavenny B climb to third in the league with one match left to play.