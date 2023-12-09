ABERGAVENNY Squash A team narrowly lost their crucial relegation battle with Cowbridge A 3-2, reports MIKE LOGAN.
They needed a win to move out of the drop zone, and travelled to the Vale of Glamorgan feeling confident after last week’s victory.
Chris Hill and John Procter then both lost in straight sets to make it 3-1 to the hosts before fifth man Tej Saran Singh won 3-0.
This result means that Abergavenny need a convincing win against Llantrisant in their final match, and need Cowbridge to lose heavily in their final match.
Abergavenny B continued their winning run however, with a 3-2 win over Caldicot A. Mitchell Lawrence and Mike Logan both won in straight sets, while Carl Whiteman and Chris Owen both lost 3-0.
Gareth Richards then won the deciding match 3-1. Abergavenny B climb to third in the league with one match left to play.