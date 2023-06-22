ABERGAVENNY RFC have announced their coaching and management setup for the upcoming 2023/24 season following promotion to WRU East One, packed with club experience and international talent.
Nathan Byrne joins the setup as team manager, having spent 17 years in and around the club.
A club post said: “He has been part of promotions, relegations and cup victories and will bring his strong organisational and pragmatic skills to the team.
“Robert Lewis also officially joins the coaching setup this season. He played his junior rugby at Abergavenny and has gained age grade international honours as well as Senior 7s caps for Wales.
“He has played for Newport Gwent Dragons, Cardiff Blues and has played English Premiership Rugby for London Welsh. He is a Level 3 coach who is also Director of Rugby at RGS Worcester.
“Ben Roberts is retained as a coach and also played his junior rugby at Abergavenny.
“Ben has international age grade honours for Wales and gained full senior international caps for Hong Kong.
“He has played in the English Premiership for Sale Sharks, and is a Level 2 coach, who also has a degree in Sports Science and Coaching.
“James Lewis will assume the role of Head Coach for the upcoming season. Another part of the team who played his junior rugby at Abergavenny, James has age-grade international honours and senior international 7s caps for Wales.
“He is a Level 2 coach who has played English Premiership Rugby for London Welsh and coached at Ebbw Vale.
Alex Howes will continue as captain for the club’s upcoming season.
The On-Field Supporting Staff for Season 23/24 are team assistant Vaughan Greeves, match day physio Tanya Scully, team physio Tom Indge, and H2O Rhys James.
“Without the support and help of this team the challenges ahead would be undoubtedly tougher...
“The coaching, management and support team are all looking forward to the new challenges of Division 1 Rugby,” added the club.