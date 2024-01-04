ABERGAVENNY RFC 1st XV secured a morale-boosting 17-7 home end-of-year win over mid-table Senghenydd on Saturday, to pull seven points clear of the bottom two in WRU East One.
Their third win of the season will boost them for the battle ahead in 2024, with a tough trip to table toppers Talywain up next this Saturday (January 6), followed a week later by a clash at home to third-placed Ynysddu, who have former Dragons star Jason Tovey pulling the strings at fly-half.
Other rugby fixtures on Saturday include – Blaenavon v Monmouth, Pontypool United v Brynmawr, Usk v Garndiffaith, Crumlin v Crickhowell, Hollybush v Forgeside.