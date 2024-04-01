Joseph Tovey was denied by the legs of Hansford in the 63rd minute following his driving run into the Crick penalty area before Clarke fired over the crossbar less than 60 seconds later courtesy of his 25 yard drive. McLaughlin could only find Hansford with his 70th minute shot on the turn before Luke Powell was denied by an offside flag two minutes later after he tucked the ball home from close range. Magness tried his luck with a 30 yard free-kick in the 75th minute prior to substitute Matthew Bills heading over the crossbar from a corner eight minutes later as Cwmcarn Athletic continue to press for a third goal.