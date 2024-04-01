Crickhowell concluded their home fixtures on Saturday afternoon with 3-1 reverse to Cwmcarn Athletic in the Autocentre Gwent Premier League Second Division. The visitors went close to opening the scoring when Luke Powell headed with from a third minute corner before breaking the deadlock four minutes later when Luke Hucker stabbed the ball home at the far post from another corner. Crickhowell responded in the 13th minute courtesy of Jamie Tester's 25 yard drive but Cwmcarn Athletic doubled their lead nine minutes later when Jack Clarke was on hand to turn home the loose ball after Christopher Magness' low shot from the edge of the penalty area was spilled by Richard Hansford in the home goal.
Crickhowell's Lloyd Morgan saw his header saved from a free-kick on the half-hour mark before Joseph Tovey drove into the host's penalty area seven minutes later but his ensuing effort was saved by Hansford. Cwmcarn Athletic defender Jack Tovey headed over at the far post from a 42nd minute corner before the Jackdaws reduced the deficit two minutes later when Arthur Bell (celebrating on right of photo 19816) latched on to a Jamie Tester through ball to slide past Simon Banks from close range.
That goal gave Crick some hope for the second-half as they headed back to the changing rooms at the interval for the last time this season at The Elvicta. Magness went close with his 30 yard free-kick two minutes after the restart before Clarke fired wide of the far post from a tight angle in the 51st minute. Clarke was denied by Hansford from close-range in the 53rd minute before Joseph Tovey saw his follow-up effort deflected over the crossbar. Josh McLaughlin's 25 yard drive was deflected over the crossbar from the ensuing set-piece.
Joseph Tovey was denied by the legs of Hansford in the 63rd minute following his driving run into the Crick penalty area before Clarke fired over the crossbar less than 60 seconds later courtesy of his 25 yard drive. McLaughlin could only find Hansford with his 70th minute shot on the turn before Luke Powell was denied by an offside flag two minutes later after he tucked the ball home from close range. Magness tried his luck with a 30 yard free-kick in the 75th minute prior to substitute Matthew Bills heading over the crossbar from a corner eight minutes later as Cwmcarn Athletic continue to press for a third goal.
The decisive moment arrived in the 84th minute when Clarke was played in on goal by Bills to slide past the advancing Hansford and seal the points. Bills headed over the target from a 92nd minute cross on the left edge of the penalty area before Jackdaws goal scorer Bell saw his close-range effort cleared off the line four minutes later from a corner. The result means that Crickhowell are destined to conclude the campaign in the safety of mid-table and can look forward to another campaign at this level in August.