Mardy Football Club moved into Easter mode this week with two collections being made in connection with the teams' 'Dummy Club' whereby players must bring a nominated item to games or pay a fine.
Fines either go to a charity or to assist in the running of the Club but last week players were requested to bring an Easter egg for presentation to the Junior Section's teams.
The following week, the nominated item was tinned food for Abergavenny Food Bank, an organisation which the Club has been pleased to assist in the past and, not for the first time, the players responded generously by providing a trolley full of items.
In a touching gesture, the Club's juniors responded by also bringing food in appreciation of the Easter eggs which had been given to them. The donations were subsequently delivered to the Foodbank in time for Easter by Mardy Junior staff members Emma Gibbs and Louise Mayes.
The Foodbank assists the needy throughout the year and details of how you can help can be found at www.abergavenny.foodbank.org.uk