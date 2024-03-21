Wales Air Ambulance has free charity spaces for runners looking to support the charity on Sunday 6 October 2024.
Team Wales Air Ambulance are on a mission to raise money for its lifesaving service and is offering spaces to Wales’ biggest mass participation event, Cardiff Half Marathon.
The Charity, which delivers advanced critical care across Wales, is delivered via a unique Third Sector and Public Sector partnership between Wales Air Ambulance and the Emergency Medical Retrieval and Transfer Service (EMRTS Cymru).
It is consultant-led, taking hospital-standard treatments to the patient and, if required, transferring them directly to the most appropriate hospital for their illness or injury.
The air ambulance service in Wales relies entirely on charitable donations to raise £11.2 million every year to keep our helicopters in the air and rapid response vehicles on the road across Wales.
You too could be on the start line for the Cardiff Half Marathon this year if you pledge to raise a minimum of £200 for the charity.
Mark Stevens, Wales Air Ambulance’s Head of Fundraising said: “We would love your support at this year’s Cardiff Half Marathon! It’s always a special event and great to see the Welsh capital full of runners.