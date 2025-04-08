Young hockey players from Abergavenny are set to represent South Wales against teams from across the UK later this year, following successful trials for the regional side.
Eight players were selected to attend trials by coaches, with Aurora, Ben, Eleanor, Emmeline, Evie, Joe, Reuben and Rosie playing in two trials across South Wales.
Abergavenny Hockey Club said it was proud of all the players who put themselves through their paces.
“The boys showed fantastic commitment and were commended for their efforts,” they said.
“Parents shared there has been a noticeable step up in their game play and feel a lot of that [is] due to the belief from their coaches to be entered.”
Players had to demonstrate their skills alongside some of South Wales’ most skilled hockey players as they preserved and gained confidence on the field during the sessions.
Aurorua and Emmeline were selected by the South Wales Dragons selection team to play for the U13 girls’ squad. Aurora will be playing as a defender, whilst Emmeline will turn out as a goalkeeper.
Next month, the Abergavenny duo will attend a weekly training and fitness programme and play in training matches across Wales and England before heading to the UK Regional Championships in July.
The Championships will take place at the prestigious Nottingham University Hockey Centre in July.
The young players said that playing in the trials was a valuable experience for them and they were very excited to have been selected to head to the Championships.
“You need to balance between showing your individual skills whilst showing that you can come together for the good of the team at the same time,” they said.
“Doubt gets you nowhere, but positivity takes you around the world.”
Those wishing to find out more about the club should contact Abergavenny Hockey Club Juniors Section directly at [email protected]