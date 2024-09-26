Elsewhere, the eyes were on Gilfach vs Cwmbran, who both looked to continue their unbeaten run. However, it was the Cwmbran men who took the points with a 5-2 win. The evening started with a phenomenal display from Gilfach’s Paul Higgins, who recorded a 29.63 ODA, two 180s, and a 14 dart leg to take the first win of the night over Nick Kenny.