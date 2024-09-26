ABERGAVENNY extended their unbeaten streak for another week in Gwent Darts Super League, following a 5-2 success at home to Crumlin, Wednesday, September 25.
The men took an early lead with Damon Osborne bagging himself a 3-0 win, continued with another 3-0 win for eventual man-of-the-match (MOTM) Sam Phillips, who recorded a 27.33 one-dart average (ODA) and 14 dart leg.
Josh Timothy then sustained Abergavenny’s lead with a 3-1 win, before Daniel Gyomrey confirmed the team victory with a 3-0 result.
Gwent County returner Stephen Challenger grabbed the first point of the night for the Crumlin men, with a 3-0 win over Tom Rutter - the only other point for them would come at the end of the night for Tyler Challenger.
The game prior saw Abergavenny’s Phil Embry edge past Gwent’s rising star Connor Hopkins, with a 3-2 win in a high-scoring and intense display.
The Abergavenny men’s recent performances have paid dividend, as three have now been selected to play for Gwent County; Damon Osborne, Sam Phillips and Josh Timothy.
Elsewhere, the eyes were on Gilfach vs Cwmbran, who both looked to continue their unbeaten run. However, it was the Cwmbran men who took the points with a 5-2 win. The evening started with a phenomenal display from Gilfach’s Paul Higgins, who recorded a 29.63 ODA, two 180s, and a 14 dart leg to take the first win of the night over Nick Kenny.
Despite this hard-fought performance which saw Higgins earn MOTM, Cwmbran recovered by winning the next five games through Matt Holbrook, Harry Williams, Matthew Kay, Nathan Treadgold and Ray Hardwick. Gilfach’s Andrew Ashcroft took the only other point for them with a 3-0 win over young newcomer, Corey Andrews.
This week’s results see Abergavenny move up to second in the table, while Cwmbran remain top. The two undefeated sides now turn their attention to next Wednesday’s fixtures. Abergavenny travel to Valley Tavern, while Cwmbran take on Blaenavon A at home.