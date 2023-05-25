Abergavenny travelled to Radyr’s Station Road on Saturday and secured a six-wicket win to extend their lead at the top of South East Wales CL Division One, reports PAUL SUSSEX.
Radyr won the toss and batted, getting away to a bright start scoring 38 off the first fiveovers, which became 69-1 off 10 overs, with David Clarke taking the wicket of the opener James Williamson for 39, caught by Tom Norton.
As they say in cricket, ‘one brings two’, and Lewys Wilkes-McCarthy soon bowled fellow opener James Williamson for 23 (75-2) which became 99-3 after 17 overs, Sam Clarke striking.
Two more quick wickets followed for James Francis and McCarthy leaving Radyr with half the side out on 101-5 in the 20th over.
Abergavenny bowlers then took something of a stranglehold, conceding only 24 runs in the following 10 overs. Wilkes-McCarthy bowled 10 overs, one maiden, and took two wickets for 15 runs.
Then the wickets started to tumble, Radyr going from 125-5 to 149 all out with two more wickets for Sam Clarke, two for Owen Harris and a run out.
The visitors made a good start in reply, with the in form Tom Pipe, who opened with the club’s record making batter Andrew Jones, first man out for 32 (61-1).
James Francis who has not been at his best so far with the bat went early for a duck (65-2), then Joe Harris fell again for just two leaving Abergavenny on 77-3.
This brought young Tom Norton in to join evergreen Jones, the duo taking the score to 100-3 after 20 overs.
Tom Norton was then bowled for 26 (128-4) leaving Jones (63 not out) and Greg Fury (14 not out) to secure a six-wicket victory and 20 points.
Looking to keep the run going and improve on their 16-point lead at the top of the table, this Saturday (June 3), they are home to local rivals Panteg.
Abergavenny 2nd XI 225-7
Malpas 2nd XI 150 all out
Abergavenny 2nds batted first at home to Malpas 2nds in Division 6, and lost a couple of early wickets as both openers failed to score, but at the half way stage they were 121-4 with young Jack Ryan 70 not out batting with Will Eccles who scored 15, Ellis Jones 18 and Steve Brown 15.
Ryan was eventually out for 78 before another youngster, Lloyd Sharp, batted really well for 32 not out.
Skipper Gareth Powell also chipped in with 23 and Logan Williams was 18 not out at the close, as Abergavenny finished on 225-7.
In reply Malpas were bowled out in 36 overs for 150, with Sharp completing a very good all round performance with four wickets, and three wickets for Logan Williams.
Abergavenny picked up 20 points taking them to 50 points, which leaves them second.
This Saturday, sees them play Llandaff 3rds away.
Croesyceiliog 3rd XI 54 all out
Abergavenny 3rd XI 57-1
The 3rd X1 bowled Croesy–celiog out for a miserly 54 runs in the 28th over in their Division 10 clash.
Abergavenny’s bowlers were relentless and there were wickets for Flynn Williams 2-14, Lee Flynn 2-21, Shunryu Sheehan 3-10 and Tim Price 2-2.
The visitors reached their target in just eight overs for the loss of one wicket (Chai Sanapala for 10) with Ioan Lilly (30 not out) and Archie Eccles (10 not out) blasting them to victory, which leaves them third.
Saturday sees them take on Pontymister & Crosskeys away.
Chepstow 3rd XI 132-8
Abergavenny 4ths 131 all out
The 4th XI won the toss in Division 12E and batted first, but were unable to set a really formidable target, being bowled out for 131 in 38 overs.
Young Olly Jones with a magnificent 37 opened the innings, and Satish Rohra and Ioan Parry both with 16s were the main contributors.
Chepstow’s 3rds found some difficulty in reaching the required target, losing eight wickets, but the attacking nature of their approach saw them get the runs in the 27th over for a two-wicket win.
Manuraj Raju 3-24, Zamir 2-22, Evan Jones 1-1 and Satish Rohra 1-12 took the wickets, while Olly Jones bowled really well, conceding just 11 runs off six overs
The 4ths are now fourth with Sudbrook 3rds at home on Saturday.